Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zwipe AS (9/24)

At the request of Zwipe AS, Zwipe AS equity right will be traded on First North as from January 10, 2024. Security name: Zwipe AS TO 1 ----------------------------- Short name: ZWIPE TO 1 ----------------------------- ISIN code: NO0013068130 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 317724 ----------------------------- Terms: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share. The subscription price upon exercise of the Warrants shall be 70% of the tenday VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) for the Company's shares on Euronext Growth Oslo the last ten (10) trading days prior to commencement of the Exercise Period, but never lower than NOK 0.10 and not more than NOK 1.20. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr December 2, 2024 - December 13, 202 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last December 10, 2024. tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.