Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: A2PEVD | ISIN: NO0010721277 | Ticker-Symbol: 4ZW
München
09.01.24
08:03 Uhr
0,046 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.01.2024 | 13:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Zwipe AS (9/24)

At the request of Zwipe AS, Zwipe AS equity right will be traded on First North
as from January 10, 2024. 



Security name: Zwipe AS TO 1
-----------------------------
Short name:   ZWIPE TO 1  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   NO0013068130 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  317724    
-----------------------------

Terms:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 2 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share. The    
     subscription price upon exercise of the Warrants shall be 70% of the  
     tenday VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) for the Company's shares on
     Euronext Growth Oslo the last ten (10) trading days prior to      
     commencement of the Exercise Period, but never lower than NOK 0.10 and 
     not more than NOK 1.20.                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr December 2, 2024 - December 13, 202                   
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  December 10, 2024.                           
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00
399.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
