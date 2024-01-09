The Chemours Company: Chemours Employees Making a Difference Around the World

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / At the end of 2023, Chemours held its first official Community Impact Month, focused on giving back and getting involved in the local communities around its global sites. An exciting extension of the company's community engagement efforts, employees worldwide showed up in force to support their Chemours neighbors in unique and valuable ways.

Altamira, Mexico

Chemours Altamira plant site employees participated in the CZECH 2023 simulated safety drill that asked teams to work with the local community, including a school, daycare, and emergency responders, to ensure everyone's safety. In the same month, Altamira employees also partnered with Tecnológico Nacional de México TecNM to continue developing the next generation of environmental and chemical engineers. They spent the day visiting a rural area near the site, Tamaulipas, and saw a biodigester that converts waste into renewable energy and organic fertilizer.

Deepwater, New Jersey, USA

The Chambers Works site in New Jersey partnered with Salem County Community College (SCCC) to attend Ag Day at the Salem County Fairgrounds near the plant. Employees spoke with over 300 seventh and eighth-grade students from nine nearby schools about Chemours, its local operations, agriculture applications, and more. The event was part of Chemours' ongoing Vibrant Communities grant with SCCC Partners in Education to foster countywide science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education.

China

Employees in China hosted their seventh annual Chemours Magical Science Camp, a public science program intended to encourage children between the ages of nine and 13 to explore the captivating realm of science. With over 980 participants from over 28 provinces and cities, and an online live stream that reached almost 3,500 cumulative viewers across multiple platforms-Chemours Magical Science Camp has become a local favorite of students and science teachers alike.

Corpus Christi, Texas, USA

Employee resource groups (ERGs) at the company's Corpus Christi site touched the community in multiple ways. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the local Chemours Women's Network donated over $5,000 to the American Cancer Society and its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk, with the Chemours team coming in second place. The site also hosted over 20 sixth to eighth-grade girls from Leon Taylor Junior High for a plant tour and opportunities to learn about the many STEM career pathways available at Chemours. The Corpus Christi Veteran's Network (VetNet) ERG also participated in two events to support military veterans: Smoke On the Water and VetFest 5K. Smoke on the Water is a BBQ competition that benefits veterans, first responders, and their families. The VetFest Virtual 5K Walk/Run allows participants to run, ride, or walk their way through their community to celebrate our military and raise money for Stop Soldier Suicide, an organization leading the fight against veteran suicide.

DeLisle, Mississippi, USA

DeLisle employees were busy with several meaningful events for the community. During the two different career fairs-the Hancock High School Career Fair and Bay High Career Fair-Chemours volunteers spent time with students and talked about careers in operations, maintenance, and engineering. Employees also took part participated in the Renew Your River program. The award-winning campaign to clean up rivers, lakes, and creeks has removed significant amounts of debris and trash from the waterways in Southeast Mississippi.

El Dorado, Arkansas, USA

Chemours employees at the El Dorado site volunteered at the South Arkansas Developmental Center for Children and Families (SADCCF), which provides day programs for people with developmental disabilities. The team cleaned up and mulched the organization's playground area for infants and toddlers, spent time with the children, and built a much-needed walkway for them to be able to push wheelchairs and strollers to the gazebo play area.



Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA

Employees at our Fayetteville Works site worked closely with their local Chemours Black Employee Network and Chemours Native American Employee Network to donate 50 books by Black, Brown, and Native American authors to Connections of Cumberland County, a local walk-in day resource center serving single women and women with children who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. The organization was grateful for the donation, adding the books to its library and giving some of them as presents to the children it sponsors.

La Porte, Texas, USA

Chemours La Porte employees found two ways to support its local community. First, the site's Chemours Women's Network chapter hosted a Breast Cancer Awareness Month event, where it celebrated breast cancer survivorship and honored those who have lost their battle with the disease through an educational session and a walk. Several employees also went to ChemFEST partner school, Alief Middle School, to teach eighth graders about acids and bases in chemistry. Over 400 students tested the pH of six different solutions with litmus paper, played a Kahoot! of the periodic table, and asked Chemours employees about their jobs.

Monterrey, Mexico

Employees from Chemours Monterrey site renovated the Antonio Vivaldi kindergarten with help from the General Services department of Apodaca City. They painted playground equipment and rooms across the campus, replaced damaged classroom locks and light bulbs, and cleaned green areas. Because of their efforts, more than 400 students will have a better place to study.

Johnsonville, Tennessee, USA

Chemours New Johnsonville employees participated in several activities, including beautifying natural areas the site sits between -- the Tennessee River and Johnsonville State Park. Additionally, for a bit of extra fun for a good cause, employees could pay to "flock" someone's yard with flamingos, with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Association. Employees also knitted and donated over 100 scarves for those in need, kicked off a coat drive for nearby students, delivered safety Halloween bags for local schools, and attended a high school career fair.

Offerman, Georgia, USA

Chemours Offerman Mineral Sands plant hosted over 250 eighth-grade students from Pierce County Middle School as part of the students' physical science curriculum. Students could see and learn hands-on about heavy mineral mining and processing, as well as heavy equipment safety and water treatment processes.

Parkersburg, West Virginia, USA

Chemours continued to deepen its partnership with Discovery World on Market through its first quarterly Science Saturdays with local youth. Employees led a fun science experiment for future STEM superstars, including making Alginate Worms, a demonstration showing how easy it is to make some polymers.

Greater Wilmington, Delaware, USA

Employees from the Greater Wilmington area-including team members from the Chambers Works site, Wilmington Office Building (global HQ), and the Chemours Discovery Hub (research and development center)-came together to participate in the company's annual United Way Campaign, with the goal of raising $350,000 in donations and 1,000 volunteer hours. With final numbers tallied, the generosity and efforts of employees led to Chemours donating more than $460,000 with over 1,470 hours volunteered!

