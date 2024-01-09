Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Bell Copper Corporation (TSXV: BCU) (OTCQB: BCUFF) ("Bell Copper" or the "Company") reports that drilling at hole BS-4 has reached a depth of 1200 meters (4000 feet) on the Company's 100% owned Big Sandy porphyry copper project. The project is targeting a large, truncated porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit in northwestern Arizona.

Big Sandy drillhole BS-4 wedging through casing at 1200 meters following drilling challenges.

BS-4 targets porphyry bedrock at 1280 meters (4200 feet).

BS-4 collared 900 meters from BS-3, which cut 200 meters of chalcocite-bearing porphyry.

The Company continues to advance drillhole BS-4 at the Big Sandy porphyry. Hole BS-4 is following up on the previous drill hole, BS-3, which had an intersection of 200 meters of chalcocite-bearing porphyry (see June 7, 2022 news). BS-4 is being drilled approximately 900 meters from the previous BS-3 drill site. The hole is currently cased to a depth of 1200 meters (4000 feet), and efforts are underway to wedge through casing to test bedrock at an estimated depth of 1280 meters (4200 feet). Drilling challenges have slowed the progress of the hole. Gravel that has been drilled in the lower part of BS-4 contained scattered occurrences of native copper, sparse native silver, and angular chalcocite-bearing clasts. Once the BS-4 step-out test of the chalcocite blanket drilled in BS-3 is completed, the upper cased interval of BS-4 will be used to deflect additional penetrations of any chalcocite interval seen in BS-4.

About Bell Copper

Bell Copper is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, exploration and discovery of large copper deposits located in Arizona. Bell Copper is exploring its 100% owned Big Sandy Porphyry Copper Project and the Perseverance Porphyry Copper Project which is under a Joint Venture - Earn In.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Timothy Marsh, PhD, PEng., the Company's CEO and President. No mineral resource has yet been identified on the Big Sandy Project. There is no certainty that the present exploration effort will result in the identification of a mineral resource or that any mineral resource that might be discovered will prove to be economically recoverable.

