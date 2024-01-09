Nascent Biotech Inc.: Nascent Biotech Receives an Analyst Opinion Suggesting that of the Company is Significantly Under Valued

Analysts suggest Nascent Value at $0.60 to $2.84 per share

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) ("Nascent Biotech", "Nascent", or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company developing monoclonal antibodies focused on treating various cancers, announced today that the Company was featured in an independent research report by Marble Arch Research

The report can be viewed on the Company web site at: https://www.nascentbiotech.com/marble-arch-research-what-is-pritumumab-and-how-it-works/

Nascent CEO Sean Carrick remarked, "We are pleased to be featured in this independent prospective of Nascent's investment potential. This report underscores our internal conviction that the Company's common stock is presently undervalued."

Management highlights the research as corroborating its own sense that Pritumumab (PTB) is a potential breakthrough therapy in the $1.8 billion underserved brain cancer market. PTB has demonstrated safety and efficacy as well as a capacity to breach the blood-brain barrier to attack brain cancer cells.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) is a clinical-stage biotech company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies to be used in the treatment of various cancers and viral infections, helping people worldwide. Its products are not yet commercially available. The Company's lead candidate, Pritumumab (PTB), is a monoclonal Antibody (Mab) that has been studied in Phase I clinical trials and is cleared by the FDA to begin Phase II for the treatment of Brain Cancer.

For further information please visit our website www.nascentbiotech.com.

Forward Looking Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to target the medical professionals; Nascent Biotech Inc's ability to raise capital; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Nascent Biotech Inc's Form 10, filed on May 2, 2015, and future subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Corporate Contact:

Sean Carrick | CEO | Nascent Biotech, Inc.

info@nascentbiotech.com

SOURCE: Nascent Biotech Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com