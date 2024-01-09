Mace Security International, Inc.: Mace Security International, Inc. Enters into Exclusivity Agreement to Jointly Develop GPS-Enabled Smart Pepper Spray Device

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Mace® Security International, Inc. (OTCQB:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products,is pleased to announce that it has entered into a preliminary exclusivity agreement with Triple4s Safety, LLC for purposes of jointly developing and bringing to market a smart pepper spray device that is GPS and Bluetooth enabled and which sends out current location to emergency contacts when deployed. The device's canister will be replaceable after use and will come with a glass breaker, a quick-release keychain, and a practice water canister. The formal agreement is expected to be finalized no later than March 29, 2024. Mace and Triple4S Safety LLC will showcase the product at CES-2024 in Las Vegas on January 9-12 at booth 61636 in the Venetian Expo Hall G. Additionally, this new product will be showcased at SHOT Show Las Vegas 2024, January 23 - 26.

Sanjay Singh, Chairman and CEO commented, "Mace Brand ® is very excited about this first-of-its-kind smart product for Mace. The spray is the most advanced of its kind and we believe the most significant release in the industry in decades. The smart spray will have a sleek and ergonomic design and come in multiple color variations. This product is perfect for those who value personal safety while looking for the most technologically advanced product. The product's high-end design should appeal to consumers on the move and at home. I would like to thank our partners at Triple4's and the entire Mace team for bringing this project to market efficiently and rapidly, as we look to disrupt the pepper spray industry. In addition, we look forward to the launch of a new website that will provide customers periodic updates about this new product."

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International, Inc. (Mace) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun devices. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

About Triple4S Safety, LLC

Triple4'sTM, an innovative startup founded in East Lansing, Michigan, is at the forefront of transforming the self-defense industry through the implementation of smart technology. Since the establishment in 2021, Triple4's has been dedicated to reinventing conventional pepper spray devices by prioritizing the user's perspective with insights from the NSF I-Corp program. The company has developed this device centered solely on meeting the unique needs and desires of consumers.

Specializing in intelligent self-defense solutions, 444 has developed a groundbreaking product paired with revolutionary software - a high-tech, innovative pepper spray device that instantly sends the user's location to emergency contacts when deployed. This revolutionary combination ensures instant notification with friends, family, and local authorities, enhancing user safety in critical situations.

The name "Triple4's" was derived from the angel number 444 which stands for protection. 444 plans to continuously innovate on their technology to make a lasting impact in the industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend to" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, trends, performance or achievements, or industry trends and results, to differ materially from the future results, trends, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties may include, but are not limited to, (a) general economic and business conditions, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other possible pandemics and similar outbreaks; (b) competition; (c) potential changes in customer spending; (d) acceptance of our product offerings and designs; (e) the variability of consumer spending resulting from changes in domestic economic activity; (f) a highly promotional retail environment; (g) any significant variations between actual amounts and the amounts estimated for those matters identified as our critical accounting estimates, as well as other significant accounting estimates made in the preparation of our financial statements; (h) the impact of current and potential hostilities in various parts of the world, including but not limited to the war which resulted from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as other geopolitical or public health concerns; (i) the impact of international supply chain disruptions and delays; (j) the impact on the Company of changes in U.S. Federal and State income tax regulations; and (k) the impact of inflation and the ability of the Company to pass on rising prices to its customers. You are urged to consider all such factors. Because of the uncertainty inherent in such forward-looking statements, you should not consider their inclusion to be a representation that such forward-looking matters will be achieved. Mace Security International, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@mace.com

