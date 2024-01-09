CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, today announced the appointment of Kevin Johnston as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024. Johnston will succeed founder Mark Sears, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman.

Johnston brings over 30 years of experience in leading and scaling technology companies. He joins CloudFactory from AgileThought, where he served as Chief Operating Officer overseeing industries, offerings, sales, delivery, talent, and IT. Prior to AgileThought, Johnston held senior executive positions at DXC Technology, Hewlett Packard, EDS, and Capgemini.

Johnston's appointment comes as CloudFactory continues to experience strong momentum in the market, having acquired Hasty in 2022, an industry-leading Vision AI platform, and subsequently launching Accelerated Annotation, a data labeling solution integrating AI-powered annotation tools with an expert data annotation workforce.

"I'm incredibly excited to join CloudFactory at such a pivotal moment in its journey," said Johnston. "CloudFactory is at the forefront of unlocking the disruptive potential of AI in the real world through a novel combination of technology and human oversight, with the reliability and trust required. I'm honored to lead the company into its next phase of growth and help our clients turn complex data into accessible and impactful AI."

Sears, who founded CloudFactory in 2010, expressed his confidence in Johnston's leadership. "I'm thrilled to welcome Kevin as CloudFactory's new CEO," said Sears. "He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in leading successful technology companies. I'm confident that he will be instrumental in guiding CloudFactory's continued growth and innovation."

As Executive Chairman, Sears will remain involved in the company's strategic direction and provide ongoing support to Johnston and the leadership team.

About CloudFactory

CloudFactory is a human-in-the-loop AI platform company that helps AI leaders like Microsoft, Mitsubishi, Ibotta, and Expensify achieve AI advancements that drive innovation and deliver business value by bridging the gap between AI model development and real-world success. Founded in 2010, CloudFactory is on a mission to empower talented people around the world to become the skilled humans in the loop vital for unlocking the full potential of AI. For more information, visit www.cloudfactory.com

