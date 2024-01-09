Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company"), (www.nxgenbrands.com) successfully closes its "Mad House Innovations" acquisition. Mad House enjoyed explosive growth in 2023 and we invite the investment community to visit their corporate website to familiarize themselves with their exciting brand: "Mad House Innovations" (www.madhousesupps.com)

Mad House enjoyed $1m in revenues in its initial full year of operations, with growth forecasts from the Company expected to exponentially exceed that in 2024. Revenue share from direct-to-consumer channels represents approximately 35% of total sales, with additional revenue generated from ever-expanding distribution and retail relationships. The company believes that their cutting edge direct-to-consumer business model can be grown significantly throughout 2024 with the addition of marketing capital that NxGen is forecast to spend.

The Company recently announced that Mad House had licensed its products throughout Australia and New Zealand in a deal that is expected to net significant revenues this year as the brand picks up recognition throughout that market with its now emerging and very distinctive branding.

Joseph Lawanson, CEO of NxGen, stated, "Our brand boasts products such as 'High dosed Pre-workout', incredibly effective Amino's, high-end testosterone, hardcore pump product and a great fat burner to provide you with an idea of our exciting product suite. With our now established presence in direct-to-consumer market as well as some of the top brick and mortar stores, we know that we can help the brand grow even more than it already has. We targeted a brand that is now firmly established in an upward trajectory, has a great social media following and can be blown up through social media advertising on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook. I am very excited to take this brand to the next level and I cannot wait to start sharing our month-over-month revenue growth with shareholders."

NxGen recently announced that it had already completed on its first roll-up by acquiring 'Storm Lifestyle Brands' (www.stormlifestylebrands.com) which was launched in October 2021 to great fanfare at Olympia and has since gone from strength to strength with its Pre-Workout, Burn, Revive and Focus products. This new acquisition, the Company believes, will fit in to a different but equally fast-growing demographic and will, therefore, be a superb fit.

NxGen Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol NXGB. The Company is building a profitable Nutritional Supplements company, comprising of several brands. www.nxgenbrands.com https://twitter.com/NxGen_Brands

