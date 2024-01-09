The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear And ZF Collaborate To Improve Vehicle Motion Control With Tire Intelligence

Integration of Goodyear SightLine and ZF cubiX explores new safety features and enhanced driving dynamics

Collaboration named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree

AKRON, Ohio and FRIEDRICHSHAFEN, Germany, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, a global leader in connected mobility, and ZF, a global leader in vehicle systems and industrial technology, announced successful integration of tire intelligence technologies with vehicle motion control software.

The collaboration delivers Goodyear SightLine,* a suite of tire intelligence technologies, into the ZF cubiX®** ecosystem, a scalable vehicle motion control software that coordinates all dimensions of vehicle dynamics. This provides further tire and road data into the chassis system and enables an improved driving experience with better comfort, control and efficiency.

"Goodyear SightLine will deepen our connection to the road and expand the scope and value of cubiX® by supporting the era of software-defined vehicles," said Martin Fischer, Member of the Board of Management responsible for the ZF Chassis Solution division. "By joining our ecosystems, our customers will unlock a range of possibilities to customize and optimize their solutions in both vehicle motion and tire intelligence."

Through research, virtual simulation and real-world testing, Goodyear and ZF have identified the potential of an integrated solution in improving vehicle performance and safety. Reducing the risk of hydroplaning, the Goodyear SightLine solution is capable of detecting partial hydroplaning early and offers recommendations for optimal speed to enhance vehicle control. Moreover, when heightened hydroplaning severity is detected, equipped with tire intelligence data, the cubiX software is designed to instruct the chassis actuators to apply corrective measures, stabilizing the vehicle.

Additionally, the synergy between Goodyear SightLine and cubiX capabilities can provide enhanced vehicle responsiveness, more direct and linear steering, improved turn-in response, increased stability, reduced controller workload and minimized intrusive interventions.

"Tires are the only part of the vehicle that touch the road and by digitizing this connection and equipping vehicle control actuators with critical insights, we can help optimize vehicle performance and safety," said Chris Helsel, senior vice president, Global Operations and Chief Technology Officer, Goodyear. "This collaboration with ZF is a great way to demonstrate what tire intelligence, actionable insights and elite software applications can do for mobility."

Showcasing innovative design and engineering features, the integration of cubiX® and Goodyear SightLine was recently named a CES 2024 Innovation Award Honoree within the vehicle technology and advanced mobility category.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility. ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate and enhancing safe mobility.

With some 165,000 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €43.8 billion in fiscal 2022. The company operates 168 production locations in 32 countries.

For further press information and photos, please visit: www.zf.com

*Goodyear SightLine, the company's suite of tire intelligence technologies, provides line of sight to the conditions of the tire, vehicle and road. The technology communicates tire state, identification, road friction and other tire characteristics. Goodyear SightLine will continue to provide this integral information to make fleets, vehicles and, in the future, autonomous driving systems safer and more efficient.

** cubiX®, ZF's first pure software product, coordinates vehicle dynamics as a holistic system. ZF cubiX® can control braking and steering systems, the vehicle's (semi-) active damping system and further chassis and drive actuators. It offers another decisive advantage: The platform is compatible with various actuators such as dampers, brakes or rear-axle steering - regardless of the manufacturer or the specific design. This gives manufacturers the flexibility to implement different model series with one and the same control platform without additional integration effort. Future updates or upgrades to the software can be carried out "over-the-air" - i.e. wirelessly without a visit to the workshop.

