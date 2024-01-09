Alternus Clean Energy to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series

FORT MILL, S.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utility scale transatlantic clean energy independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Clean Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCE) ("Alternus" or the "Company") today announced that Vincent Browne, CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Aaron Ratner, Executive Director, will be participating in the Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on January 12, 2024, at 11:00 am ET.



This event is open access for all investors to participate. Topics will include:

An overview of Alternus Clean Energy following the recent business combination with Clean Earth Acquisition Corp.;

A 2024 outlook for the robust project pipeline, including the existing assets, projects in development, and long-term pipeline;

How the vertical integration of Alternus delivers lower capex and provides greater growth visibility from an earlier stage; and

EBITDA growth from existing assets and visibility for contributions from projects in development.

Interested parties can register for the event at the link below. Replays of the webcast will also be available after the event.

https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_c7RrHNI2TpCHFYiat3CsWA#/registration

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus is a transatlantic clean energy independent power producer. Headquartered in the United States, we currently develop, install, own, and operate utility scale solar parks in North America and Europe. Our highly motivated and dynamic team at Alternus have achieved rapid growth in recent years. Building on this, our goal is to reach 3GW of operating projects within five years through continued organic development activities and targeted strategic opportunities. Our vision is to become a leading provider of 24/7 clean energy delivering a sustainable future of renewable power with people and planet in harmony. For more information visit www.alternusenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this release, including any information on the Company's plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express the Company's management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this notice, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Such statements are based on a number of estimates and assumptions that are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company cautions that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the Company's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements should not be relied upon as representing Alternus' assessments of any date after the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

