Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Corporate Bonds. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN: SE0013513371 Trading code: SHF4 001 The last day of trading will be on January 10, 2024. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280