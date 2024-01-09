Anzeige
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport 

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) 
One Heritage Group plc: Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport 
09-Jan-2024 / 13:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 January 2024 
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC 
(the "Company") 
Practical Completion of St Petersgate, Stockport 
 
One Heritage Group PLC, the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce the 
practical completion of St Petersgate, Stockport, a residential development project consisting of 18 high-end 
apartments and one commercial unit. 
 
The property, formerly an office building, is located in the heart of Stockport town centre. The five storey property 
is c. 12,000 square feet and comprises a mix of one and two bed apartments. 
 
Construction work on this project commenced in Q1 2022 with One Heritage Construction as the principal contractor 
leading the delivery of the redevelopment. The supporting design team comprised project managers Innov8, SSH 
Architects, structural engineers Kennedy Redford, mechanical and electrical engineers Crooks Walker and principal 
designers RJD Associates. 
 
Sales are progressing and all 18 units have exchanged contracts and the commercial unit has been pre let at GBP15,000 per 
annum. There is no construction finance to repay, and the Company expects to receive net proceeds of GBP2.9m later this 
month. 
 
Jason Upton, One Heritage CEO, commented: 
"We are pleased to announce the completion of St Petersgate, Stockport marking our first practical completion of 2024. 
The former office building has been completely transformed into apartments and a commercial unit, testament to our 
commitment to revitalise spaces and create new homes. The development is in central Stockport and we are delighted to 
contribute towards this area's flourishing landscape and community." 
 
 
Contacts 
 
One Heritage Group plc 
Jason Upton 
Chief Executive Officer 
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com 
 
Anthony Unsworth 
Chief Financial Officer 
Email: anthony.unsworth@one-heritage.com 
 
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) 
Claire Louise Noyce 
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 
 
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR) 
Charles Goodwin/Annabelle Wills/Bessie Elliot 
Email: oneheritage@yellowjerseypr.com 
Tel: +44 (0)203 004 9512 
 
About One Heritage Group 
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily 
in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC 
became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. 
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker 
OHG. 
For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BLF79495 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      OHG 
LEI Code:    2138008zzucce4uzhy23 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  296438 
EQS News ID:  1811273 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811273&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 08:30 ET (13:30 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.