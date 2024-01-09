LitePoint UWB Test Systems Achieve FiRa Consortium's Physical Layer Certification

IQgig tester family enables interoperability and accelerated volume manufacturing for Ultra-wideband wireless devices

LitePoint IQgig-UWBTM and IQgig-UWB+TM test platforms validated for PHY conformance under the latest FiRa Consortium 2.0 Technical Specifications

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / LitePoint, a leading provider of wireless test solutions, today announced that its IQgig-UWB and IQgig-UWB+ test platforms are validated for testing physical layer (PHY) conformance of Ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless devices under the latest FiRa Consortium 2.0 Technical Specifications. LitePoint's IQfact+TM software for FiRa 2.0 provides complete automation for PHY conformance testing including tester control, Device Under Test (DUT) control, and data collection.

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization focused on the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of interoperable UWB devices. These capabilities allow UWB devices to determine the position of peer devices accurately and securely, making the technology ideal for emerging use cases such as hands-free access control as well as location-based and device-to-device services.

LitePoint was the first test vendor to join FiRa and has applied its extensive knowledge of verification and certification processes to the promotion of UWB device-level interoperability. LitePoint's next-generation UWB test system, IQgig-UWB+, extends the capabilities of the first-ever FiRa Certified PHY test solution, IQgig-UWB. Both test platforms have achieved the status of Validated Test Tool for PHY conformance verification by the FiRa 2.0 specifications.

FiRa's newly launched 2.0 Certification Program fosters compatibility across chipsets, devices, and service infrastructures. It supports the development of new use cases and promotes the widespread adoption of UWB-driven applications.

LitePoint's IQfact+ software is available to Authorized Test Labs (ATLs) for PHY Conformance Certification testing, and to FiRa members for pre-conformance characterization testing.

"As a leader in UWB PHY-layer testing, LitePoint is proud that our UWB test platform is recognized and validated for FiRa 2.0 conformance," said Adam Smith, Director of Marketing at LitePoint. "We are excited to advance FiRa's mission to ensure UWB interoperability and help the ecosystem continue to thrive."

Leaders of the FiRa Consortium further endorsed the importance of interoperability in the UWB ecosystem.

"The success of UWB lies in delivering seamless user experiences and device interoperability," said Jieun Keum, co-chair of the Compliance and Certification Working Group and Principal Engineer at Samsung Electronics.

"Certification is an important component of ensuring that interoperability, and we're pleased to have validated LitePoint's test platform as part of the 2.0 Certification Program," added Michael Stark, co-chair of the Compliance and Certification Working Group and Principal Standards Architect at NXP Semiconductors.

Technical Details

The LitePoint PHY test solution includes the IQgig-UWB+, which offers complete UWB physical-layer testing with all signal generation, analysis, and processing contained in a single instrument, combined with the IQfact+ test automation software. IQfact+ application software provides complete automation for PHY conformance testing including tester control, Device Under Test (DUT) control, and data collection.

For more information about LitePoint's UWB test and measurement capabilities, visit https://www.litepoint.com/products/iqgig-uwb-tester/.

About LitePoint

LitePoint creates wireless test solutions and services for the world's most innovative wireless device makers, helping them to ensure their products perform for today's demanding consumers. A leading innovator in wireless testing, LitePoint products come out of the box ready to test the most widely used wireless chipsets in the world. LitePoint works with the leading makers of smartphones, tablets, PCs, wireless access points and chipsets. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, and with offices worldwide, LitePoint is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teradyne (Nasdaq:TER), a leading supplier of automatic test equipment and industrial automation solutions. For more information, visit teradyne.com.

Teradyne is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries.

About FiRa Consortium

The FiRa Consortium is a member-driven organization dedicated to transforming the way we interact with our environment by enabling precise location awareness for people and devices using the secured fine-ranging and positioning capabilities of Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology. FiRa does this by driving the development of technical specifications and certification, advocating for effective regulations, and by defining a broad set of use cases for UWB. To learn more about UWB and the FiRa Consortium, visit www.firaconsortium.org.

