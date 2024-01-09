Spirits Cap Corp: Spirits Capital Announces The Creation Of The Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange

Global Trading Platform For Industry Professionals For Aged Whiskey Barrels Creating An Efficient, Accessible And Transparent Marketplace

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Spirits Capital Corporation ("Spirits") (OTC PINK:SSCC), a fintech company that merges technology with the alternative asset class of premium American whiskey and other spirits, today announced the creation of the Distilled Barrel Financial Exchange ("DBFEX"). This global marketplace connecting distillers, investors and brands in the spirit industry is set for a Spring 2024 launch.

Via a secure and transparent technology platform, DBFEX is the missing piece of a rapidly developing asset class and is designed to be a resource for the trading and valuation of American whiskey and other spirits. DBFEX uses a proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") driven pricing tool, known as the Barrel Value Optimizer, to analyze an extensive array of market data and barrel-specific information to suggest optimal price ranges for aged whiskey barrels.

Todd Sanders, Chairman & CEO of Spirits Capital, says, "Until now, the only way to purchase or trade barrels of spirits was via a small network of whiskey brokers. The prices are controlled and the reach is limited to their individual networks. DBFEX lets interested parties from across the world have real-time access to quantities, prices, valuations, buyers and sellers, in a safe and secure marketplace."

"The power of technology and AI will combine to democratize the whiskey trading market. We built DBFEX on a foundation of a scalable, cloud-based infrastructure, ensuring reliability, agility, and the ability to swiftly adapt to market changes," states Reza Hashemi, Chief Technology Officer at Spirits Capital.

About Spirits Capital Corporation

Spirits Capital is a fintech company that merges technology with the alternative asset class of premium American whiskey and other spirits. The Company's mission is to develop, utilize and monetize the spirits industry through technology driven platforms that enable investors, family offices and institutions to value, invest and profit on maturing spirits. Founded with a focus on premium American whiskey, Spirits has built a platform that provides investors with a secure and transparent way to capitalize on the growth of the spirit while it matures in the barrel. In addition, Spirits has created the Distilled Barrels Financial Exchange ("DBFEX"), a cutting-edge digital platform for the global trading of aged whiskey barrels; Using its proprietary artificial intelligence ("AI") driven pricing tool uniquely developed for the DBFEX, the Barrel Value Optimizer analyzes an extensive array of market data and barrel-specific information to suggest optimal price ranges for aged whiskey barrels. For more information about Spirits, visit www.spiritscap.com.

