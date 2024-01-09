AWS Awarded Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Global Company of the Year Award for Powering the Automotive Industry with Superior Cloud Computing Solutions

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is driving the automotive cloud computing platform space into its next growth phase with innovative solutions that meet the ever-evolving market needs.

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the automotive cloud computing platform market and, based on its findings, recognized AWS with the 2023 Global Company of the Year Award. AWS is a major player in the automotive industry, providing cloud computing technology and purpose-built industry solutions powered by advanced Internet of Things (IoT), high-performance computing (HPC), database and analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and generative AI. All are backed with a global network of AWS Partners with deep industry expertise.

AWS helps customers embrace and integrate advanced software-defined vehicle capabilities, connected mobility, autonomous mobility, and digital customer experiences with a comprehensive set of purpose-built cloud computing solutions. AWS services significantly improve manufacturing operations and efficiency, providing end-to-end supply chain visibility and enabling developers and engineers to tackle complex automotive problems with cutting-edge solutions like AWS IoT FleetWise.

AWS IoT FleetWise connects billions of IoT devices to the cloud, allowing users to efficiently manage and scale their fleets. It collects, transforms, and transfers real-time vehicle data to the cloud for various purposes, such as monitoring electric vehicle battery status, enhancing in-cab infotainment systems, and improving fleet operations.

Additionally, the company offers a wide range of best-in-class solutions for different needs, including AWS Wavelength, AWS Snowball Edge, AWS Snowcone, AWS Outposts, and Amazon SageMaker Ground Truth. This broad portfolio enables AWS to meet each customer's needs and propels the automotive industry into its next growth phase.

"AWS believes in the importance of its customers implementing cloud computing capabilities for their unique use cases. In working with clients, the company introduces best practices strategies to ensure its solutions help them overcome challenges and achieve their goals," said Elizabeth Whynott, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

AWS's solutions aim to accelerate cloud capabilities, shorten development cycles, improve scaling, reduce churn, and elevate revenue. For this reason, AWS experts focus on understanding their customers' unique pain points and finding the most suitable solutions to overcome their challenges. This foundational approach establishes an ongoing trust with customers for long-lasting relationships throughout the service lifecycle and enables AWS to sustain its solid leadership role as one of the most competitive and forward-looking companies in the automotive cloud computing platform market.

"AWS's approach goes beyond its extensive expertise and best-in-class capabilities, with customer value as a strategic imperative. The company has earned a sterling reputation over the years, meeting customers where they are on their technology journey, working backwards from their specific challenges, opportunities, and needs, and providing industry-specific expertise, services, solutions, partners, and engagement to help customers achieve their unique business goals.These partnerships continue throughout the service lifecycle to ensure AWS's solutions deliver on clients' key performance indicators," noted Ashwini Suvarna, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

