Marlabs LLC: Marlabs Acquires Onebridge

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SÃO CARLOS, Brazil and BANGALORE, India, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlabs LLC., a digital solutions company, announced that it has acquired Indianapolis-based Onebridge to accelerate its growth in AI and data analytics space.

"Marlabs is thrilled to welcome the Onebridge team into the Marlabs family and is excited about the potential the company brings in the AI and data analytics space. Our businesses are highly complementary, each with a rich technological services heritage and a strong focus on life sciences and healthcare. This union will enable our clients to solve their most complex data challenges through a design-first consulting mindset. Onebridge's proprietary Modern Analytics Platform (MAP) and Comprehensive MAP Assessment (COMPASS) frameworks are genuinely groundbreaking and will contribute significantly to accelerating decision intelligence for clients in their transformation initiatives. These are truly exciting times for us," said Thomas Collins, CEO, Marlabs LLC.

The acquisition is a significant milestone in Marlabs' journey toward accelerating its data analytics consulting and execution expertise. Onebridge presents a wealth of specialized expertise in data analytics and AI, with two decades of experience, particularly focusing on sectors such as life sciences, healthcare, and government.

Paul Rothwell, CEO Onebridge, added, "As an Indy-born company with a passion for data analytics and AI, we at Onebridge are thrilled to join Marlabs. This partnership is more than growth; it's a reflection of shared values and culture. It's a credit to our team's dedication, proving that a Midwestern tech firm can make a global splash. We're eager to bring our expertise to a wider stage and innovate alongside a partner who mirrors our commitment to excellence. This venture with Marlabs is a pivotal step in enabling us to better serve our clients in the rapidly evolving world of data and AI, bringing innovative solutions to the forefront."

Marlabs highlighted that the acquisition is part of its global expansion strategy. Onebridge was chosen because of its cultural alignment and strong focus on people, its track record of technology excellence in developing a strong data and AI consulting practice, and a strong presence in the life sciences and healthcare industries.

Marlabs has been on an accelerated path toward growth in recent years, having acquired the Brazilian software and data and analytics company Monitora Soluções Tecnológicas in May 2023. The acquisition of Onebridge is expected to enable the company-serving global clients across life sciences and healthcare-explore opportunities across other industry verticals such as manufacturing, retail, telco, media, and financial services. This expansion leverages our deep capabilities in data to deliver accelerated business outcomes.

About Marlabs:

Marlabs helps leading companies around the world make operations sleeker, keep customers closer, transform data into decisions, de-risk cyberspace, boost legacy systems, and capture novel opportunities and digital-led revenues. Marlabs has a global workforce that includes highly experienced technology, platform, and industry specialists from the world's leading technical universities. The company provides digital-first strategy and advisory services, rapid solution incubation, and agile digital solution engineering. Marlabs is headquartered in New Jersey, with a presence in the US, UK, Canada, Germany, Brazil, and India.

About Onebridge :

Onebridge is an Indianapolis-based full-lifecycle data consulting firm serving some of the largest healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and government entities in the U.S. since 2005. Entirely employee-owned and -operated, Onebridge has been a top "Best Places to Work" in Indianapolis since 2015. The company is also the go-to partner for Strategy, Execution, Enablement (SEE) across Strategic Data Management, Integration and Architecture, Business Intelligence (BI) & Analytics, and Enterprise Application Development.

