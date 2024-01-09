MedaSystems, a pioneer in software to provide access to pre-approval medicine, is pleased to announce additional funding from Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, motivated by their vision of patient centric, data-enabled clinical research and enabling patients to access novel treatments sooner. The investment adds to a growing list of prominent digital health investors in Europe and the United States, including Nina Capital and Young Sohn, a co-founder of Veeva Systems. The funding speaks to the global nature of pre-approval access and its increasing importance in the drug development process.

"We see significant synergies between MedaSystems and Debiopharm Innovation Fund. Our mutual dedication to building new approaches to pharmaceutical drug development and patient care will help bring promising pre-approval medicine to patients around the world, faster and more equitably. This funding supports our goal of making life-saving treatments more easily available to patients and physicians while advancing research and development of new therapies," said Fiona Smythe, CEO of MedaSystems

MedaSystems' SaaS platform facilitates the rapid processing of treatment inquiries and introduces new data capture capabilities, streamlining treatment for patients with unmet medical needs and aiding in collecting real-world data (RWD) for regulatory submissions. The platform is a vital link that ensures smooth collaboration among key partners in situations requiring pre-approval access. Physicians can swiftly manage patient requests and oversee the entire process in-app, working seamlessly with their teams and pharmacists. Pharmaceutical companies can integrate external partners like contract research organizations (CROs), guaranteeing effective communication, integrated services, and the quick shipment of treatment.

"Debiopharm Innovation Fund is committed to breaking down barriers in healthcare and promoting patient-centered solutions. Our investment in MedaSystems aligns perfectly with our dedication to innovation and the power of digital health technology in transforming patient outcomes. We believe their visionary approach to simplifying pre-approval access will play a key role in accelerating the delivery of life-saving treatments around the world. Together, we look forward to crafting a future where every patient has timely access to the most promising therapies," said Vincent Lepreux, Investment Principal at Debiopharm Innovation Fund

About MedaSystems

MedaSystems is the leading developer of software that streamlines the handling of requests for experimental therapies from healthcare providers, supporting both Expanded Access and Post-Trial Access. MedaSystems' secure and GxP compliant application acts as a centralized environment, connecting physicians and pharmaceutical companies to facilitate global patient access to investigational therapies. By enabling the tracking and management of inquiries and data collection from these programs, MedaSystems transforms communications with clinicians into true partnerships, significantly reducing time and frustration for both parties involved.

For more information, please visit www.medasystems.com

About Debiopharm Innovation Fund

Debiopharm Innovation Fund, the strategic investment arm of Swiss biopharmaceutical company Debiopharm, provides funding and guidance for companies with an ambition to improve the patient journey and transform pharmaceutical R&D. Since 2017, Debiopharm has invested in 15 AI and digital health companies, typically leading the investment rounds. As of September 2023, Debiopharm Innovation Fund is expanding its footprint through a new Seed financing activity.

For more information, please visit www.debiopharm.com/innovation-fund/

To learn more about investment criteria visit https://www.debiopharm.com/innovation-fund/approach/

