Company Unveils Industry-Leading YOLO Performance for Edge AI Video Analytics at CES 2024

Axelera AI, provider of the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the Edge, today announced significant technology advancement and customer adoption. Following the unveiling of the company's Early Access Program and first product shipment, Axelera AI customers can soon use state-of-the-art AI inference processing with YOLO ("You Only Look Once") Neural Networks for Edge AI Computer Vision applications, with unmatched performance, opening up unprecedented opportunities for Edge deployment with the industry-defining Metis AI Platform. The solution was recently named a CES 2024 Innovation Awards Honoree and is being showcased this week at CES 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The acceleration of AI technologies has brought with it the opportunity for innovation across a range of vertical markets. The Metis AI Platform provides customers with advanced Edge AI-native hardware and software solutions for companies of all sizes across a multitude of industries. Early Access Program customers System Electronics/Coesia Group, XXII, Relay2 among others are currently utilizing the Metis AI platform within their cutting-edge products to differentiate the unique offerings they bring to their respective industries.

"The exceptional performance and accuracy of the Axelera AI Acceleration platform have significantly fueled our collaborative efforts. Its unmatched performance-to-price ratio, surpassing traditional GPUs and dedicated AI Processing units, has been critical in our selection process. We are confident that leveraging their state-of-the-art YOLO performances will empower us to tackle new challenges in our current and future video analysis applications," said Alexandre Perez, R&D Director at XXII.

"Better performance and accuracy at a similar price point compared to alternative AI accelerators in the market brought us to select Axelera AI as our partner in the Edge AI space. Our group is committed to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers in the industrial automation space. Our partnership with Axelera AI not only ensures that we meet customers' current needs but also helps future-proof their deployment at the Edge by providing a best-in-class solution," added Andrea Gozzi, General Manager of System Electronics/Coesia Group.

"Relay2's Wi-Fi enabled Edge Computing solution with embedded Axelera Metis AIPU allows our surveillance solution customers to take full advantage of edge computing," said Eric Chen, CEO of Relay2, Inc. "With Axelera Metis AIPU's low power consumption and high inference accuracy, Relay2's Service Point is able to process the surveillance videos onsite and generate instant analytics. This integrated solution facilitates immediate responses to onsite incidents, and reduces CAPEX and OPEX for our retail and industrial customers."

The Metis AI Platform combined with the YOLOv5s network offers a full multi-channel video analytics pipeline with high-accuracy object detection, running at 480 frames per second (16 Full HD resolution streams at 30 FPS). The demonstration at CES showcases the Metis AI platform's pre-release, which has been in the hands of select Axelera AI customers through an Early Access Program since last September and is now available for evaluation. The full production-ready platform will be available in mid-2024 and has a projected performance up to 800 frames per second. Axelera AI matches 99% of the original model's precision, indistinguishable from GPU-based inference models, while offering 4-5 times the energy efficiency and cost savings, opening up unprecedented opportunities for Edge deployment. The Metis PCIe and M.2 Edge AI accelerator cards are sampling now.

"Integrating YOLO into our Metis AI Platform marks a significant milestone in Edge AI inference," said Fabrizio Del Maffeo, CEO and Co-Founder of Axelera AI. "As more and more customers harness the advantages of AI, computer vision models like YOLO and the Metis AI Platform enable applications previously constrained by computational power. Our platform's enhanced capabilities demonstrate our commitment to providing the best performance and usability, at a fraction of the price and power consumption of other solutions available today. Axelera AI is committed to not only making current solution designs ready for the future, but also to looking ahead and getting ready for the next wave of technological innovations."

To learn more and see the award-winning Metis AI Platform and YOLO performance capabilities, please join Axelera AI for a live demonstration at CES 2024. To schedule a meeting, please click here.

About Axelera AI

Axelera AI is delivering the world's most powerful and advanced solutions for AI at the Edge. Its industry-defining Metis AI platform a complete hardware and software solution for AI inference at the edge makes computer vision applications more accessible, powerful and user friendly than ever before. Based in the AI Innovation Center of the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Axelera AI has R&D offices in Belgium, Switzerland, Italy and the UK, with over 140 employees in 15 countries. Its team of experts in AI software and hardware come from top AI firms and Fortune 500 companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109230280/en/

Contacts:

Merlijn Linschooten

+31 6 2076 9552

press@axelera.ai