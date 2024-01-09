Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Coreum, a layer-1 blockchain built to serve enterprises of any size, from ambitious startups to leading regulated financial institutions, has announced a partnership with BitGo, a global leader in digital asset security. This partnership is set to supercharge Coreum's network expansion by creating a highly secure and streamlined gateway to its cutting-edge technology for established institutions worldwide.

BitGo Becomes First Custodian to Support the Coreum Ecosystem



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9911/193666_coreum1en.jpg

Firmly emphasizing a developer-centric approach, Coreum's infrastructure is engineered to facilitate rapid deployment of decentralized applications while ensuring optimal performance and adaptability to diverse enterprise needs. With this foundation, Coreum emerges as a comprehensive solution, merging avant-garde technology with unparalleled security, promising fluid and efficient enterprise operations on a global scale.

As an Enterprise Grade Blockchain (EGB), Coreum will provide infrastructure compatible with regulatory frameworks through optional on-chain KYC metadata and will feature compatibility with ISO20022 payment messaging standard, all without compromising competitive Layer-1 features such as high throughput, security, interoperability, and scalability. The EGB also boasts real-time settlements with transaction details, while not exposing confidential details of parties or subjects involved - a key value-add for enterprises seeking safe and trustworthy blockchain-powered infrastructures.

By adding yet another layer of security via BitGo's custody services, Coreum is being introduced to a powerful network of institutions facilitating the adoption of blockchain technology across a variety of sectors. Offering novel solutions in areas such as custom payments, rewards programs, tokenization of equity and securities, and peer-to-peer insurance products, Coreum's technology paves the way for the next generation of programmable blockchain assets.

"Businesses have been a driving force in the modern global economy, and will continue to play an integral role in the widespread adoption of blockchain technology," said Bob Ras, CEO of Sologenic and co-creator Coreum. "Coreum's prioritization of enterprises is not only complimented by BitGo's commitment to providing safe and secure access to digital assets but also by Coreum's sister company, Sologenic's recent launch of SoloNex, a platform enabling the tokenization and issuance of assets for institutions and enterprises alike. As an ecosystem, we are driving the narrative for the enterprise adoption of blockchain."

BitGo's Trust Company, Inc. is regularly audited by regulatory authorities and required to meet high standards for capitalization, anti-money laundering, confidentiality, and more. Coreum's alignment with a regulatory-friendly framework offers secure on-chain token operations, including KYC features, diverse asset support, and an integrated DEX with an organic order book and Automatic Market Making (AMM).

"Our partnership with Coreum aligns with BitGo's ongoing efforts to enhance the digital asset landscape, and always prioritizing our clients' safety. As the landscape continues to evolve, we remain committed to navigating its complexities, adapting to its challenges, and seizing opportunities that align with our core principles. This collaboration embodies our dedication to enhancing the blockchain ecosystem, and as always, the safety and trust of our clients remain paramount." (Chen Fang, COO)

For more information about Coreum and its groundbreaking blockchain solutions, visit www.coreum.com. To learn more about BitGo, visit www.bitgo.com.

##

About Coreum

Coreum, the world's first Superledger, is a 3rd-generation, layer-1 blockchain architected for enterprises of any size, from startups to large corporations. Providing a remarkable transactional speed of up to 7,000 TPS and ISO20022 compliance ensures expedient and economical transactions across a swift and secure PoS network.

As an Enterprise Graded Blockchain (EGB), Coreum introduces a new layer of programmability with 'Smart Tokens', enabling robust use cases through WASM-based smart contracts, including tokenized RWA's and Neobanking applications.

About BitGo

BitGo is the foremost provider of secure and scalable solutions for the digital asset economy, safeguarding over 600 tokens across a wide variety of blockchains. BitGo serves as the operational backbone for over 1,500 institutional clients in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Media Contact:

press@coreum.com

For Media Inquiries

Jon Brubaker

Wachsman

Email: sologenic@wachsman.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/193666

SOURCE: Coreum