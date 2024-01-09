Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNH0 | ISIN: NO0010921232 | Ticker-Symbol: 7QF
Tradegate
09.01.24
14:23 Uhr
0,357 Euro
-0,012
-3,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER HORIZONS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3440,38816:26
0,3390,39316:26
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 15:30
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Horizons appoints Kristoffer Dahlberg as Chief Financial Officer

FORNEBU, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons ASA (OSE: AKH) announces the appointment of Kristoffer Dahlberg as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 February 2024. Dahlberg will replace Nanna Tollefsen, who is stepping down due to family health matters. Tollefsen will continue as an executive in the Company.

Dahlberg is currently the CFO of Aker Horizons Asset Development and has extensive experience throughout the Aker group, including as CFO of Aker Clean Hydrogen and VP Business Controlling at Aker BP. Prior to joining the Aker group, Dahlberg worked in management consulting and equity research. He holds an MSc in Finance from the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH).

For further information, please contact:

Marianne Stigset, Communications, Tel: +47 41 18 84 82, marianne.stigset@akerhorizons.com

Stian Andreassen, Investor Relations, +47 41 64 31 07, stian.andreassen@akerhorizons.com

About Aker Horizons

Aker Horizons develops green energy and green industry to accelerate the transition to Net Zero. The company is active in renewable energy, carbon capture and hydrogen and develops industrial-scale decarbonization projects. As part of the Aker group, Aker Horizons applies industrial, technological and capital markets expertise with a planet-positive purpose to drive decarbonization globally. Aker Horizons is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and headquartered in Fornebu, Norway. Across its portfolio, the company is present on five continents. www.akerhorizons.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-horizons-appoints-kristoffer-dahlberg-as-chief-financial-officer-302029999.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.