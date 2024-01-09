The "Poland Biopower Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland Biopower Analysis Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in Poland. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.

The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's biopower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope

A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.

Detailed overview of the country's biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming biopower projects.

Deal analysis of the country's biopower market.

Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewables.

Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Reasons to Buy

The report will enhance your decision-making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

Identify key growth and investment opportunities in country's biopower market.

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for biopower market.

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential.

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

Identify key partners and business development avenues.

Understand and respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022

1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022

1.3 Report Guidance

2. Renewable Power Market, Poland

2.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2023-2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035

2.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035

Renewable Power Market, Poland, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035

3. Biopower Market, Poland

3.1 Biopower Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035

3.2 Biopower Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2035

3.3 Biopower Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2030

3.4 Biopower Market, Poland, Power Plants

Biopower Market, Poland, Major Active Plants

Biopower Market, Poland, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants

Biopower Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects

3.5 Biopower Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2022

Biopower Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2022

Biopower Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2022

4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland

4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

4.2 Policy Snapshot

4.3 Poland Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040/EPP2040)

4.4 Coal Phase Out

4.5 Geothermal Target

4.6 Energy Law Act

Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)

4.7 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)

Amendments under the RES Act

Distance Act

4.8 Auction-based Feed-in Tariff (FIT)/Feed-in Premium (FIP) Results

Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2022

Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2021

4.9 Financial Incentives

BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources

Green Investment Scheme

Certification-based Investment Scheme

Solar Rebate Scheme 'Moj Prad' or 'My Electricity', 2019

5. Biopower Market, Poland, Company Profiles

5.1 Tauron Polska Energia SA

Tauron Polska Energia SA Company Overview

Tauron Polska Energia SA Business Description

Tauron Polska Energia SA SWOT Analysis

Tauron Polska Energia SA Major Products and Services

Tauron Polska Energia SA Head Office

5.2 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Company Overview

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Major Products and Services

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Head Office

5.3 Energa SA

Energa SA Company Overview

Energa SA Business Description

Energa SA SWOT Analysis

Energa SA Major Products and Services

Energa SA Head Office

5.4 Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o.

Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Company Overview

Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Major Products and Services

Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Head Office

6. Appendix

