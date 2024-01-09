The "Poland Biopower Market Analysis by Size, Installed Capacity, Power Generation, Regulations, Key Players and Forecast to 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Poland Biopower Analysis Report offers comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in Poland. The report discusses the renewable power market in the country and provides forecasts up to 2035.
The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2035 in the country's biopower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market is provided in the report. The report also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.
Scope
- A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.
- An overview of the country's renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2035), generation trends (2010-2035), and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources.
- Detailed overview of the country's biopower market with installed capacity and generation trends, and major active and upcoming biopower projects.
- Deal analysis of the country's biopower market.
- Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of renewables.
- Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Carbon Dioxide Emissions, Global, 2001-2022
1.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2022
1.3 Report Guidance
2. Renewable Power Market, Poland
2.1 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Cumulative Installed Capacity Share by Source, 2022 and 2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Net Capacity Additions by Source, 2023-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Capacity Growth by Source, 2022-2035
2.2 Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Power Generation by Source, 2010-2035
- Renewable Power Market, Poland, Growth in Power Generation by Source, 2022-2035
3. Biopower Market, Poland
3.1 Biopower Market, Poland, Installed Capacity, 2010-2035
3.2 Biopower Market, Poland, Power Generation, 2010-2035
3.3 Biopower Market, Poland, Market Size, 2010-2030
3.4 Biopower Market, Poland, Power Plants
- Biopower Market, Poland, Major Active Plants
- Biopower Market, Poland, Snapshot of Upcoming Plants
- Biopower Market, Poland, Key Under-construction Projects
3.5 Biopower Market, Poland, Deal Analysis, 2022
- Biopower Market, Poland, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2010-2022
- Biopower Market, Poland, Split by Deal Type, 2022
4. Renewable Energy Policy Framework, Poland
4.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview
4.2 Policy Snapshot
4.3 Poland Energy Policy 2040 (PEP2040/EPP2040)
4.4 Coal Phase Out
4.5 Geothermal Target
4.6 Energy Law Act
- Quota System (Renewable Portfolio Standards)
4.7 Renewable Energy Sources Act (RES Act)
- Amendments under the RES Act
- Distance Act
4.8 Auction-based Feed-in Tariff (FIT)/Feed-in Premium (FIP) Results
- Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2022
- Renewable Energy Auction Plan -2021
4.9 Financial Incentives
- BOCIAN-support for distributed energy sources
- Green Investment Scheme
- Certification-based Investment Scheme
- Solar Rebate Scheme 'Moj Prad' or 'My Electricity', 2019
5. Biopower Market, Poland, Company Profiles
5.1 Tauron Polska Energia SA
- Tauron Polska Energia SA Company Overview
- Tauron Polska Energia SA Business Description
- Tauron Polska Energia SA SWOT Analysis
- Tauron Polska Energia SA Major Products and Services
- Tauron Polska Energia SA Head Office
5.2 PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA
- PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Company Overview
- PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Major Products and Services
- PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA Head Office
5.3 Energa SA
- Energa SA Company Overview
- Energa SA Business Description
- Energa SA SWOT Analysis
- Energa SA Major Products and Services
- Energa SA Head Office
5.4 Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o.
- Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Company Overview
- Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Major Products and Services
- Elsamprojekt Polska Sp. z o.o. Head Office
6. Appendix
