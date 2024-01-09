Sadot Group Inc. Announces New Trading Arm - Sadot Brasil Ltda

Sadot Group enhances its Brazilian Trading Operations with dedicated team of professional traders

Sadot Brasil Ltda expected to establish new markets for Sadot Group's trading arm, resulting in new financial support and enhanced revenues

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) ("Sadot" or the "Company"), a global agricultural-commodity supply chain company has executed an agreement with two distinguished professionals in the international grain trading business, Flavio de Campos and Paulo de Sa, to begin operations and management of Sadot Brasil Ltda., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sadot LLC.

Sadot Brasil Ltda. will source and export grains such as soybean, soybean meal, wheat and corn. This expansion has the potential to generate multiple benefits for Sadot LLC as it further expects to substantiate the Company's position as an international agri-foods company operating in the most important grain producing geographies in the world. In parallel, the Company continues to expand its operations in the various verticals of the global food and feed supply chain including farming, sustainability, and the trading and shipping of agri-commodities. The inception of Sadot Brasil Ltda. has the potential to provide growth in the trading verticals, managed by experienced industry professionals.

Michael Roper, CEO of Sadot Group Inc. stated "We believe that the agreement to begin operations of Sadot Brasil Ltda. establishes a strong presence in one of the world's most important grain producing regions. We believe this will further expand our global presence and allow us to establish a foothold in the critical, growing Brazilian market. We are looking forward to working together with Flavio, Paulo and the rest of the Brazilian team with the common goal of elevating Sadot Group to new and exciting places."

Sadot Brasil Ltda Executive Bios:

Paulo de Sa is an agricultural engineer with more than 30 years in the agri-commodities market and food industry. Mr. de Sa holds a PhD degree in agricultural engineering from INEA (Valladolid) and a postgraduate degree in business management from FEyE (Salamanca). He has worked in leadership positions in the areas of origination, logistics and trading at Louis Dreyfus, supply chain manager at SGS, grains trader at AWB Brasil (former Australian Wheat Board), supply chain director at Algar Agro and member of the managing committee at JV Algar Bunge. Mr. de Sa founded Agria, a consultancy company which provided agri-business services and board advisory for international trading companies, local logistics operators and infrastructure investment funds.

Flavio de Campos is an experienced finance professional with more than 30 years experience in agri-business, technology and food industry. Mr. de Campos holds a MBA in business management from INSPER (São Paulo), a post graduate degree in controllership from IPEP (São Paulo), and bachelor's degree in accounting from FEA USP (São Paulo). He has worked in leading agri-commodities trading companies and agri-industries, as Cargill, Sucden, AWB Brasil (former Australian Wheat Board), Imcopa and CJ Brasil, having held leadership and seniorlevel positions in areas such as finance, accounting & control, planning & reporting, tax, risk management, process, internal controls & auditing, IT and HR.

About Sadot Group Inc.

Sadot Group Inc. has rapidly established itself as an emerging player in the global food supply chain. Sadot Group provides innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions that address the world's growing food security challenges.

Sadot Group operates in the farming and trading verticals of the global agri-food supply chain, connecting producers and consumers across the globe. The Company sources agri-commodity products from originating geographies such as the Americas, Africa and the Black Sea and delivering to markets in Southeast Asia, China and the Middle East/North Africa region.

Sadot Group is headquartered in Ft. Worth, Texas with subsidiary operations in Miami, Dubai, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Kyiv and Zambia. For more information please visit www.sadotgroupinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products, or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should", "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes." Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Sadot Group, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations:

Frank Pogubila

SVP, Integrous Communications

W - 951.946.5288

E - IR@sadotco.com

SOURCE: Sadot Group Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com