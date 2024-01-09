Dura Software Kicks Off the Year With Acquisition of Satuit Technologies

The growing holding company is starting the year on a high note with its latest acquisition

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Off to a fast start in 2024, Dura Software has recently completed the acquisition of the Asset Management CRM solution provider, Satuit Technologies. Satuit provides a highly customizable Asset Management CRM and investor portal for investment professionals, hedge funds, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets.

Satuit offers no-code, out-of-the-box solutions for CRM, client reporting, and a fully integrated investor portal, eliminating the need for custom development or third-party implementation. The platform seamlessly combines document delivery with data, news feeds, video, and other web content while streamlining the client reporting process. Like other Dura portfolio companies, Satuit offers both cloud-based or on-premise solutions, ensuring optimal client scalability and efficiency.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dura Software CEO Paul Salisbury said, "We are thrilled to start 2024 quickly by welcoming Satuit to our portfolio. Satuit's CRM solution, that specifically serves the asset management needs of professional investors, aligns well with our portfolio of niche software products and services. We believe strongly in the product and are excited to be partnering with the Satuit team moving forward."

About Dura Software

Dura Software is an expert in acquiring, owning, and operating "Hyper-Niche" software businesses. Over the coming years, Dura will work to continue to expand by acquiring additional great businesses and by generating sustained profitable growth from business operations. Dura Software is based in San Antonio and operates a portfolio of companies that includes 6Connex, dbtech, DVSAnalytics, Eventory, Fenestrae, Infinity, IT Retail Pro, Lane, Moki, Nordic IT, Oxlo, Paperwise, Revegy, SecureVideo and Vertex Systems. https://www.dura.software/contact-us

About Satuit Technologies

Satuit Technologies is a provider of cloud-based and on-premise Asset Management CRM and investor portal solutions. Its innovative platform provides out-of-the-box, no-code CRM solutions for CRM and client reporting solutions, eliminating the need for custom development or third-party implementation. Satuit's robust products cater to buy-side investment professionals, hedge funds, wealth management, private equity, and real estate markets.

