INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference January 17

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced that Kimball Carr, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire, will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on January 17th at 9:15 AM Eastern. Investors and other interested individuals may access the virtual presentation here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IybFBWwORIGWL5E-xSkMOA.

One-on-One Meetings

Inspire will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on ones, visit https://sidoti.com/events.

A replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of Inspire's website at https://www.inspirevet.com/investors/news-events/events/.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals across the United States. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: www.inspirevet.com.

