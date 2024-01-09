WoWBBQ.co.uk is a leading independent retailer of Weber BBQ products in the UK, renowned for their Weber product knowledge, fast delivery and superb customer service.

WoWbbq is thrilled to announce the upcoming arrival of the Weber Traveler Compact Gas Barbecue, the latest addition to the popular Weber Traveler series. This innovative and compact barbecue will offer unmatched portability without compromising on power or performance.

Designed to be the perfect companion for camping enthusiasts without a big SUV or Camper, the Weber Traveler Compact BBQ can easily be transported in a small family car. This makes it the ideal choice for on-the-go grilling adventurers.

Despite its size, this compact powerhouse delivers an impressive 3.2kWh or 11,000 BTU of power, providing a generous grilling area of 1550 square centimetres. To put it in perspective, you can grill up to eight burgers simultaneously using Weber's 4.5" burger press.

Crafted with durability in mind, the Weber Traveler Compact features a black porcelain enamel finish on its lid and cookbox, the same enamel as Weber's Charcoal BBQs. This not only enhances heat retention but also ensures longevity for a barbecue designed for a life on the move. The sleek appearance is further accentuated by the black-finished steel legs, adding a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

The Weber Traveler Compact's user-friendly design includes a clever air-assisted spring mechanism that allows for effortless one-handed raising into grilling position and simple compact stowaway with the pull of a lever. The lid locks securely, and the grates are firmly in place, ready for storage or transport.

Experience restaurant-quality grilling with the porcelain-enamelled cast iron grates that create delightful caramelization and professional char lines on your favourite cuts.

For added convenience, this barbecue runs off portable EN417 gas canisters, and for regular home use, WoWBBQ.co.uk recommends the purchase of the optional Weber Adapter Kit (8482). This kit allows users to connect the barbecue to larger 5 or 13kg Patio Gas bottles, ensuring uninterrupted grilling enjoyment at home.

