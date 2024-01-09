Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 9, 2024) - Wealhouse Capital Management, a renowned investment management innovator, is pleased to announce Vishal Hingorani's new role as Co-Chief Investment Officer (Co-CIO), in addition to his current position as President. Vishal, who joined the firm as President earlier this year, will now share the CIO responsibilities with Scott Morrison, the Founder and CIO of Wealhouse.

Since his arrival at Wealhouse, Vishal has brought valuable insights and leadership skills, particularly in enhancing the firm's investment processes and risk management strategies. His promotion to Co-CIO reflects his significant contributions and the trust he has earned within the firm.

"Vishal's role at Wealhouse has been pivotal to positioning Wealhouse and its investment solutions to scale across its areas of investment expertise," commented Scott Morrison. "More specifically his equity and fixed income derivative investment knowledge and experience have allowed us to better execute our proprietary research processes and investment ideas for clients. I am excited about our joint role in steering Wealhouse towards future achievements for its teammates and investment partners"

Vishal's new dual role as Co-CIO and President is a strategic move for Wealhouse, underscoring the firm's commitment to leadership depth and market agility.

"It's a privilege to be appointed as Co-CIO at Wealhouse," said Vishal Hingorani. "Working closely with Scott and our exceptional team has been an inspiring experience. I am eager to contribute further to the success of our clients and the firm's growth."

This announcement highlights a defining moment for Wealhouse Capital Management, emphasizing its dedication to leadership excellence and forward-thinking investment management strategies.

About Wealhouse Capital Management

Established in 2008, Wealhouse Capital Management is a dynamic and independent wealth management firm based in Toronto, Canada. Recognized for its commitment to providing exceptional investment strategies, the firm primarily caters to ultra-high net worth individuals, family offices, and advisors.

Wealhouse's ethos revolves around the idea that business is personal, and the company treats investors' capital as its own. This commitment to individuality, collaboration, and a rigorous approach to methodology and process has been the cornerstone of Wealhouse's success.

Wealhouse is characterized by its adaptability and agility, qualities that enable the firm to identify and capitalize on market opportunities swiftly. The team's expertise allows them to navigate market changes, mitigating risks and spotting opportunities to protect and grow client capital. Their investment strategies are not limited to specific theses, industries, or geographies, enabling a broad and flexible approach to wealth management.

At its core, Wealhouse is a firm that values continuous learning and evolution, adapting its strategies to stay ahead in the ever-changing financial markets. Their mission revolves around making change work in favour of their clients, ensuring that each decision is aligned with the clients' best interests and long-term goals.

For more information about Wealhouse Capital Management, you can visit their website at Wealhouse Capital Management

