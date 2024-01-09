Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of InCoax Networks AB

With effect from January 10, 2024, the subscription rights in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 19, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: INCOAX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308954 Order book ID: 317837 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from January 10, 2024, the paid subscription shares in InCoax Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: INCOAX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021308962 Order book ID: 317838 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB