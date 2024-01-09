Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of InCoax Networks AB

With effect from January 10, 2024, the subscription rights in InCoax Networks
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until
and including January 19, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   INCOAX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308954              
Order book ID:  317837                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from January 10, 2024, the paid subscription shares in InCoax
Networks AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   INCOAX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021308962              
Order book ID:  317838                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
