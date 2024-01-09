



DUBAI, Jan 9, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - VAP Group, a leader in Web3 & Crypto Innovation, to host the biggest blockchain event in the heart of Dubai at Grand Hyatt Dubai from 16-17 April 2024.Global Blockchain Show Dubai is gearing up to welcome more than 7000 attendees, 300 speakers, 120 sponsors, and 3000 firms who will unite from different regions of the world to network, learn, experience leadership sessions, and showcase their projects and products with a common goal of promoting blockchain and web3 industry.Among the attendees and speakers, the Global Blockchain Show Dubai will have C-level executives, managers, consultants, corporates, investors, and even governments who will stand to gain valuable insights from this blockchain event and participate in networking opportunities to build collaborations and partnerships.VAP Group has been leading the AI and Blockchain consulting domain for more than a decade now and is committed to promoting blockchain innovation among young entrepreneurs and crypto enthusiasts. The organization has strategically chosen Dubai for the GlobalBlockchainShow2024 as the city boasts a futuristic and innovative atmosphere with government support for the decentralized economy and a global blockchain hub that provides access to professionals and experts in this field.Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from an esteemed lineup of industry leaders. Lennix Lai, the Chief Commercial Officer of OKX, brings over 15 years of crypto and financial expertise, leading OKX's evolution into a DeFi and NFT powerhouse. Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of CHILIZ & SOCIOS.COM, boasts a rich digital entrepreneurial journey, pioneering blockchain-based fan engagement for major sports entities. Dominic Williams, the brain behind the Internet Computer Project, will delve into the future of blockchain tech. Additionally, speakers like Alex Fazel of SwissBorg, David Palmer from Vodafone, Maria Vovchok of Dubai Blockchain Center, and Alex Belov of Coinstelegram will offer their insights on the transformative potential of blockchain across various sectors.Vishal Parmar, the CEO of VAP Group, says. "At the Global Blockchain Show in Dubai, we're shaping the future of Blockchain and Web3. Beyond gathering diverse insights, we're uniting to drive industry transformation and shape tomorrow's possibilities."There will be engaging networking opportunities and panel discussions on Blockchain advancements and production cases.Among other Blockchain events, the Global Blockchain Show wins the race with its unique networking opportunities. While most events keep this session for the end of the show, the Global Blockchain Show will have networking sessions throughout the event starting from day one.Global Blockchain Show Dubai is all set to be a powerhouse to craft engaging digital experiences and captivate global audiences where young entrepreneurs and investors can become trendsetters in their journey through the billion-dollar blockchain and crypto industry, which has recently become popular on exponential levels.The event will also hold an exclusive after-party on the hottest beachfront of White Beach, Dubai, which features ultra-luxurious cabanas, restaurants, and infinity pools. Even during the after-party, attendees can build collaborations and partnerships with blockchain professionals and organizations to catapult development, drive growth, and create employment opportunities.Global Blockchain Show Dubai is getting ready to be a powerhouse, craft engaging digital experiences, and captivate global audiences where young entrepreneurs and investors can become trendsetters in their journey through the billion-dollar blockchain and crypto industry, which has recently become popular on exponential levels.As we move into 2024, our Blockchain and Web3 enthusiasts at VAP Group will be embracing the immense potential of the technology and helping bridge the gap between the centralized and decentralized worlds by hosting the largest GlobalBlockchainShow2024.About Global Blockchain ShowVAP Group is delighted to introduce the Global Blockchain Show, an extraordinary platform poised to redefine the landscape of blockchain technology. This eagerly anticipated event brings together visionaries, industry leaders, and pioneers from across the globe for an unparalleled exploration of blockchain's transformative power.Join Global Blockchain Show for a dynamic gathering on 16 th -17 th April 2024, at Grand Hyatt, Dubai where the brightest minds converge to unlock the potential of blockchain technology. From thought-provoking keynote speeches to interactive panel discussions and hands-on workshops, the Global Blockchain Show curated by VAP Group promises to delve into the cutting-edge applications and disruptive potential of blockchain across diverse industries. This is more than a conference; it's a catalyst for the evolution of decentralized solutions, digital economies, and innovative paradigms. Embrace the opportunity to be at the forefront of this revolution and engage with the latest trends and advancements shaping the future of blockchain technology. 