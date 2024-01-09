Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for IDEX Biometrics ASA (13/23)

Referring to the bulletin from IDEX Biometrics ASA extraordinary general meeting, held on December 25, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse split in relations 1:5. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from January 09, 2024. The order book will not change. Short name: IDEXo Terms: Reverse split: 1:5 Current ISIN: NO0003070609 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 08, 2024 New ISIN code: NO0013107490 First day of trading with new ISIN code: Jan 09, 2023 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280