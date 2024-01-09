Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: A3E2FN | ISIN: NO0013107490 | Ticker-Symbol: I8X0
Frankfurt
09.01.24
09:21 Uhr
0,216 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.01.2024 | 17:10
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for IDEX Biometrics ASA (13/23)

Referring to the bulletin from IDEX Biometrics ASA extraordinary general
meeting, held on December 25, 2023, the company will carry out a reverse split
in relations 1:5. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from
January 09, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 IDEXo       
Terms:                    Reverse split: 1:5
Current ISIN:                NO0003070609   
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Jan 08, 2024   
New ISIN code:                NO0013107490   
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Jan 09, 2023   



Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.