Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Extension of Zero Coupon Bond

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 09

9 January 2024

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

( "QBT" or "the Company")

€3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond - Maturity Extension and amendment of YTM

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces that the Company has agreed with MC Strategy S.A. (an Eufingest S.A. demerged Company), the sole Bondholder of the Company's €3.5m Zero-Coupon Bond ("Bond") issued in 2020 (as initially announced on 9 November 2020) and then partially converted into QBT new ordinary shares for €1m on 7 July 2023, to extend the maturity of the Bond from 15 December 2024 to 15 December 2026.

At the same time QBT and MC Strategy S.A. agreed to change the yield to maturity from 1% to 3%.

All other terms of the New Bond remain unchanged.

The face value of the remaining Bond is €2,708,170.

-ends-

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman +39 335 296573

SP Angel Corporate Finance (Nominated Adviser & Broker)

Jeff Keating +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Kasia Brzozowska

Leander (Financial PR)

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson +44 (0) 7795 168 157

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is an AIM listed investment company which has recently realigned its strategic focus to technology related investments, with special regard to Quantum computing, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and AI sectors. The Company has commenced an aggressive R&D and investment programme in the dynamic world of Blockchain Technology, which includes cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications.