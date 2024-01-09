Carol Cone ON PURPOSE: "We Aren't Waiting To Inherit the World" Part 1

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Carol Cone ON PURPOSE

COP is a pivotal moment for United Nations members, politicians, and business leaders to gauge progress in tackling climate change and chart a course for action. At COP 28 this past December, a new group came to the forefront. Youth from around the world finally secured a seat at the decision-making table and were embraced more prominently than ever before.

This generation sets itself apart through a commitment to causes that matter, as well as its emergence as leaders that look beyond the needs of just their organizations or cause, focusing on impact for the world as a whole.

Four remarkable One Young World Ambassadors are part of this transformative group of young leaders. In the first half of this two-part series, host Carol Cone welcomes Anna Stanley-Radière of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and Enkhuun Byambadorj of Breathe Mongolia-Clean Air Coalition, who both deliver a clear message: that the youth of today are not waiting for change, they are propelling it.

Listen to this and other episodes of Purpose 360 Podcast here.

Purpose 360 Podcast is a masterclass in unlocking the potential of purpose to ignite business and social impact. Hosted by Carol Cone, CEO of Carol Cone ON PURPOSE, Purpose 360 illuminates the impact of purpose, from engaging employees and fostering deeper consumer loyalty to inspiring product innovation and increasing market share.

Carol Cone ON PURPOSE (CCOP) is a pioneering social impact consultancy helping companies, brands, and nonprofits harness the power of purpose to advance their business and societal impact. CCOP's proven approach, developed over decades and hundreds of purpose assignments, meets clients at any point on their purpose journey to unlock opportunities to build reputation, inspire and engage employees, ignite organizational culture for innovation and growth, while supporting the greater good.

