DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR- Block Listing Interim Review

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: BLR- Block Listing Interim Review 09-Jan-2024 / 15:59 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Dalata Hotel Group plc LEI: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 Date: 09 January 2024 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: Save as You Earn Scheme Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 December 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 104,638 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): 20,876 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 83,762 Name of applicant: Dalata Hotel Group plc Name of scheme: 2017 Long-Term Incentive Plan Period of return: From: 1 July To: 31 December 2023 2023 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 11,815 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last - return (if any increase has been applied for): Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): - Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 11,815 Name of contact: Aoife Boland Telephone number of contact: 01 206 9400

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 Category Code: BLR TIDM: DAL,DHG LEI Code: 635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 296445 EQS News ID: 1811373 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811373&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)