Create Restaurant-Style Meals with High-Definition Touchscreen and Remote Smart Device-Controlled SUMMIT Smart Gas Grill, Cook for a Crowd on SLATE Griddles, and Barbeque On-the-Go with WEBER TRAVELER Compact Grill

Weber LLC, a global leader in high-performance, quality outdoor cooking technology and products, announced today its breakthrough offerings in gas, wood pellet and griddle cooking for the 2024 barbeque season. The new lineup includes the reimagined premium SUMMIT smart gas grill, with the Company's first top-down infrared (IR) broiler and proprietary SmartControl technology, which enables home cooks to program, monitor, self-adjust as needed and grill exceptional meals to perfection, all from their smart device.

Also new for 2024 is the SLATE gas griddle collection, featuring a porcelain-enameled cast iron cooking surface, the WEBER TRAVELER compact portable gas grill, a 20 percent smaller version of the barbeque fan-favorite introduced in 2022, and an expansion of the Company's outdoor BBQ Kitchen modular design system.

"Our company's latest products are our most advanced and innovative yet," said Mike Jacobs, Chief Operating Officer of Weber. "Throughout the development process, we focused on solving the problems that our consumers face so that they feel more confident, creative and in control when they cook with their Weber grill. We created state-of-the-art temperature monitor and control systems, leveraged sophisticated digital and predictive control technologies, and utilized the highest quality materials and manufacturing processes. The result is a range of barbecues and griddles that are purposeful and intelligent in design and functionality, yet incredibly simple, intuitive and fun to use."

SUMMIT SMART GAS GRILL: A BREAKTHROUGH HIGH-TECH, CULINARY EXPERIENCE

The all-new 2024 SUMMIT smart gas grill is the most technologically advanced, versatile, premium offering in the Company's gas portfolio. Weber designed it exclusively for outdoor cooks who seek a high-performing culinary showstopper for their outdoor space.

At the heart of the all-new SUMMIT grill experience is SmartControl technology. From the extra-large, color, high-definition touch screen on the SUMMIT grill's knob-free control panel or via their smart device, this digital innovation allows cooks to:

set and change the grill's temperature;

select their preferred cooking method direct or indirect grilling and based on their choice, the SUMMIT grill will show them precisely where to place food on the cooking grates for perfect results;

monitor quick start and preheating steps so they know when the grill is ready to use;

continuously surveil the progress of a cook remotely, and when needed, the SUMMIT grill will automatically self-adjust its heat levels to maintain an accurate temperature or smoothly manage temperature changes with precision to ensure dishes are not over or undercooked;

monitor fuel levels and learn when it's time to replenish;

know when food is ready to be removed from the grill via alerts, and

shut down the grill from their smart device.

Weber's product engineers developed SmartControl technology to control how gas flows to individual burners. This technology continually monitors and immediately reacts to temperature changes so that the grill maintains a precise temperature, delivering an exceptional culinary experience. The foundation of the SmartControl technology is an integrated electronic gas valve system that continuously looks for the presence of gas flame across the grill's burners and IR broiler. The technology automatically triggers flame reignition when needed to ensure a safe grilling experience.

For the ultimate smart and easy-to-manage grilling experience, SUMMIT gas grill owners can also rely on the WEBER CONNECT App. With approximately 600 recipes and guided cooking programs and automatic alerts and notifications, WEBER CONNECT technology makes barbecuing while entertaining even less stressful, giving owners more time to prepare and socialize with guests, relying on the grill to notify them when their perfectly grilled food is ready.

The SUMMIT grill delivers the very best culinary features for those who demand them. It offers a first-in-class top-down IR broiler to rapidly sear and caramelize dishes for that often elusive, sizzling chophouse crust and rich flavor. Equipped with supersized FLAVORIZER bars, a massive cook space, reliable electronic ignition and the powerful PUREBLU burner system, this entertainer's dream cooks as great as it looks.

Added features such as extra-large prep and serve side tables, a side burner and NIGHTVISION motion-sensing lid-integrated LED lights that illuminate the entire grilling surface from the side table to the grates make cooking delicious meals both timesaving and hassle-free.

The SUMMIT grills come in stainless steel or hallmark Weber porcelain enamel and have premium design elements and culinary touches, including a tuck-away rotisserie, soft-close cabinet doors, and a stainless-steel smoker box. Additionally, they come ready to use with the WEBER CRAFTED Outdoor Kitchen Collection of grillware, which includes a variety of accessories such as an air crisping basket, pizza stone and many more.

The complete line of SUMMIT grills for 2024 includes free-standing standard grills with traditional manually controlled gas valves and smart grill options; a 15-year limited warranty backs each grill. SUMMIT gas grills will be available from retail partners and on weber.com this spring.

SLATE GRIDDLES: EVEN, HIGH-HEAT COOKING AN INNOVATIVE ACCESSORY SYSTEM

Fans of one of the hottest global outdoor cooking trends, griddling, will welcome the SLATE griddle, a high-performance griddle with edge-to-edge consistent heat and a state-of-the-art digital temperature display.

The SLATE griddle offers owners fast, high heat, capable of reaching temperatures over 260°C in as little as 10 minutes. This griddle's rapid and precise temperature accuracy is possible through a redesigned, patent-pending valve and burner system that improves heat consistency across the cooktop. A sensor works under the cooktop to provide real-time griddle temperature via an easy-to-read digital display, eliminating the guesswork that often comes with griddle cooking.

To complete this new griddle experience, Weber product designers created the WEBER WORKS system, a new interchangeable accessory set compatible with the new stand-alone 76 cm SLATE griddle models. The WEBER WORKS collection effortlessly converts product side tables into a griddle master's prep, cook and serve station. For example, a portable caddy easily transports and stores tools from the kitchen to the griddle by snapping into place, keeping needed tools within arms' reach.

SLATE griddle products with porcelain-enameled, rust-resistant cooktops will be available in two stand-alone 76 cm models in Europe, with one model including a side burner.

Weber is also introducing two table-top, portable models, SLATE griddle 43 cm and SLATE griddle 56 cm, perfect for camping and small spaces like balconies.

The Weber griddle line will be available across Europe in early 2024 at retail stores and on weber.com. A five-year limited warranty supports each model; model and feature availability will vary by retailer and geography.

WEBER TRAVELER COMPACT GRILL: BARBEQUE ON-THE-GO

Additional offerings for 2024 include the WEBER TRAVELER compact gas grill, a mini version of the award-winning, fan-favorite WEBER TRAVELER portable gas grill.

The WEBER TRAVELER compact grill offers optimal portability with an innovative, one-handed setup and assisted fold-down. The grill's low-to-high temperature range allows cooks to sear steaks, grill juicy chicken, and even griddle fluffy pancakes. This high-quality, porcelain-enameled grill can create delicious meals anywhere from the beach to the campground or a picnic.

The WEBER TRAVELER compact will be available this spring at retail stores and on weber.com.

BUILD YOUR DREAM WEBER BBQ KITCHEN WITH A MODULAR DESIGN SYSTEM

Also new for 2024 is the expanded offering of the Weber BBQ Kitchen, a sleek, modern, modular built-in design system for creating an outdoor oasis for exceptional cooking, dining, and entertaining. Outdoor cooking enthusiasts can create their custom Weber BBQ Kitchen by visiting a Weber retail store or choose from a variety of pre-configured layouts designed by top outdoor living experts, available on weber.com. Each Weber BBQ Kitchen can include a SUMMIT, GENESIS, or SPIRIT gas grill alongside high-quality, durable and weather-resistant cabinets, refrigerators, sinks and wash stations, and cooler options for a unique and special Weber experience. This expanded offering will be available to outdoor cooks in early 2024.

ABOUT WEBER LLC

Weber, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is a leading barbeque brand. The Company's founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, electric grills, smokers, griddles and accessories designed to bring people together to create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its barbeque grills, accessories, services and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.

WEBER,the kettle silhouette, the kettle configuration, SUMMIT, SEARWOOD, SLATE, TRAVELER, Q, WEBER CONNECT, SmartControl, PUREBLU, FLAVORIZER, and NIGHTVISION, are all trademarks owned by Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

