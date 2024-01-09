Regulatory News:
Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN):
Date
31 December 2023
Company name
Antin Infrastructure Partners
Trading place
Euronext Paris (compartment A)
ISIN
FR0014005AL0
Total number of shares
179,193,288
Total number of voting rights
323,847,220
Total number of voting rights
323,468,320
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
Contacts:
Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14