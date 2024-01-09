Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.01.2024
Biotech Aktie 2024 – Vom Pennystock zum Übernahmekandidat?!
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552 | Ticker-Symbol: FKM
Tradegate
05.01.24
10:56 Uhr
58,85 Euro
+1,05
+1,82 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.01.2024 | 18:00
Aker ASA - Successful Bond Issue

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker ASA has today successfully issued NOK 1,250 million in a 5-year senior unsecured bond issue with a coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.87% per annum.

An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Danske Bank, DNB Markets, Nordea and SEB acted as Joint Bookrunners for the bond issuance.

For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa---successful-bond-issue-302030217.html

