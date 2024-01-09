P.G. Solar Greener says that its new panels have a thermal capacity of 1,280 Wh. They can reportedly achieve an overall dual electrical efficiency of 26%, due to an embedded cooling technique.Israel-based P.G. Solar Greener has developed a novel hybrid photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) bifacial panel with a maximum electric output of 530 W and a thermal capacity of 1,280 Wh. The photovoltaic unit is based on 144 monocrystalline PERC cells and has a power conversion efficiency of 20.7%. Its temperature coefficient is -0.35% per degree Celsius. The PVT panel measures 2,094 mm x 1,038 mm x 3.5 mm and weighs ...

