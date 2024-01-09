Chinese module maker DAS Solar says it aims to raise $351.7 million through an initial public offering (IPO). It will use the funds to expand its cell and module capacity. Das Solar has applied to launch an IPO on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, with Guojin Securities as its sponsor. It aims to raise up to CNY 2.5 billion ($351.7 million) by issuing up to 58,789,573 of A-shares. The funds will support capacity expansion, including 14 GW of N-type TOPCon cell lines and 20 GW of supporting module capacity, as well as replenish working capital. Longi has announced a strategic partnership with NIO, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...