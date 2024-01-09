Northvolt is set to secure €902 million ($986 million) of state aid to build a battery gigafactory in northern Germany, while France has been allocated €2.9 billion to ramp up production of batteries, solar panels, wind turbines and heat pumps, according to a European Commission announcement.The European Commission has announced that Swedish battery manufacturer Northvolt will receive €902 million of German state aid to develop a battery cell gigafactory in Heide, in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein. France will also receive €2.9 billion to kick start production of batteries, solar panels, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...