La Française de l'Énergie (Euronext: FDE ISIN: FR0013030152) (Paris:FDE) announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by TP ICAP (Europe) under a liquidity contract, included the following Company common shares and cash as of December 29th 2023:

2,427 shares,

96,998.03 euros in cash.

During the 2nd half of 2023, the following has been negotiated:

Buy side: 9,216 shares for a total of 400,713.60 (306 transactions),

Sell side: 8,544 shares for a total of 377,023.40 (282 transactions).

As a reminder, as of June 30st 2023, the following shares and cash were allocated to the liquidity account:

1,755 shares,

122,625.30 euros in cash

Next announcement

Sales for the 1st half of fiscal year 2024: January 24th, 2024

Presentation of development in Lorraine: March 7th, 2024

Reuters code: FDEL.PA Bloomberg code: FDE.FP

About La Française de l'Énergie (« FDE »)

FDE is a negative carbon footprint energy Group, specialized in the implementation via short circuits, of energy recovery and production sites, allowing the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. FDE notably supplies regional players with gas, electricity, heat and CO2, thus replacing imported energy with local, cleaner energy. FDE has strong development potential and aims to become a leading independent player in the energy sector in Europe.by Bpifrance.

More information available on http://www.francaisedelenergie.fr

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward looking statements and estimates concerning LFDE's financial condition, operating results, strategy, projects and future performance and the markets in which it operates. Such forward-looking statements and estimates may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is designed to," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "objective," "should," or the negative of these and similar expressions. They incorporate all topics that are not historical facts. Forward looking statements, forecasts and estimates are based on management's current assumptions and assessment of risks, uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, which were deemed to be reasonable at the time they were made but which may turn out to be incorrect. Events and outcomes are difficult to predict and depend on factors beyond the company's control. Consequently, the actual results, financial condition, performances and/or achievements of LFDE or of the industry may turn out to differ materially from the future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by these statements, forecasts and estimates. Owing to these uncertainties, no representation is made as to the correctness or fairness of these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates speak only as of the date on which they are made, and LFDE undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

