Voltalia exceeds its capacity targets

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, exceeds its 2023 targets for total capacity (in operation and under construction) and capacity in operation.

Initially set at 2.6 gigawatts in June 2019, the total capacity target was raised to 2.8 gigawatts in October 2023. Now at 2.85 gigawatts, total capacity has been multiplied by 2.8 since June 2019.

The target for capacity in operation, initially set at 2.3 gigawatts in October 2023, has now been exceeded, at 2.37 gigawatts. Since June 2019, capacity in operation has increased by a factor of 4.4, thanks in particular to growth of 50.9% in 2023 alone.

Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, said: "We have exceeded by 10% the target of 2.6 gigawatts of total capacity that Voltalia had set itself for 2019, just before the Covid-19 pandemic, which nevertheless slowed down the granting of administrative authorisations and construction work. This performance is the fruit of the joint efforts of Voltalia's development, construction, maintenance, financing and support specialists."

The capacity of power plants in operation grew by an exceptional +50.9% in 2023, from 1,571 to 2,370 megawatts. The record volume of power stations commissioned in 2023 has reduced the stock of power stations under construction from 1,022 megawatts at the end of 2022 to 480 megawatts at the end of 2023.

In total, the capacity of power plants in operation and under construction has increased by around 10% in 2023.

Solar technology, both ground-mounted and rooftop, continues to grow rapidly, to reach 66% of Voltalia's power plants in operation and under construction, compared with 60% by the end of 2022.

Voltalia has commissioned 795 megawatts throughout 2023:

In France: 80.3 megawatts of solar, wind and battery storage capacity, at the Sable blanc, Montclar, Sud Vannier and Rives charentaises sites;

Portugal: 50.6 megawatts of solar power at the Garrido complex;

Albania: 140 megawatts of solar power at the Karavasta plant;

Brazil: 359.4 megawatts of wind and solar power at the SSM3-6 and Canudos sites;

In Europe and Brazil, Helexia, a subsidiary of Voltalia, commissioned 164.8 megawatts of solar roofs and shading systems.





Voltalia has also acquired 96.2 megawatts that will be in operation by 2023:

In the Netherlands, Voltalia acquired 55% of the 60 megawatt Mosselbanken solar power plant in operation 1 ;

; At the end of December 2023, in France, Voltalia subsidiary Helexia acquired 100% of a portfolio of agricultural solar roofs in operation, totalling 36.2 megawatts2.

Lastly, Voltalia sold 91.6 megawatts in operation:

In France, Voltalia sold 100% of its Sarry and Molinons wind farms, for a total of 33.1 megawatts 3 ;

; At the end of December 2023, in Brazil, Voltalia sold 100% of its Vila Acre 1 and Vila Acre 2 wind farms, for a total of 58.5 megawatts4. Vila Acre 2 was part of the VSM1 project.

Next on the agenda: Turnover Q4 2023, on January 31, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)

Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of 2.8?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00

Seitosei Actifin

Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia

Email: jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19





1 Press Release dated December 6, 2023

2 Announced today

3 Press Release dated December 28, 2023

4 Announced today