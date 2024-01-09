Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract with EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS (Paris:ETL) (LSE:ETL) at BNP PARIBAS, at the settlement date of 31 December 2023, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 432,879

Cash balance: 1,120,189

During the 2nd half 2023 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,658,684 titres 2,206 transactions 8,794,928 SELL 1,544,616 titres 2,078 transactions 7,527,620

It is recalled that:

1. At the last biannual report (30 June 2023), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 356,061

Cash balance: 1,520,022

2. During the 1st half 2023 (calendar), the following transactions were recorded:

BUY 1,442,876 shares 1,829 transactions 9,321,936 SELL 1,374,440 shares 1,838 transactions 8,947,882

3. At 1st July 2021 (implementation date of the 22 June 2021 AMF 2021-01 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 353,359

Cash balance: 882,749

4. At 31 December 2018 (implementation date of the 2 July 2018 AMF 2018-1 decision), the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Total number of shares: 194,142

Cash balance: 2,457,869

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of Eutelsat and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 36 Geostationary satellites and a Low Orbit earth constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit and on-ground assets enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,700 from 50 different nationalities. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com

