In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:

Available resources on 31 December 2023: 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164

78,900 Antin shares and €392,164 Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2023: 1,569

1,569 Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2023: 1,377

1,377 Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2023: 236,091shares for €2,969,503

236,091shares for €2,969,503 Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2023: 227,113 shares for €2,882,628

As a reminder, at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side Sell side Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR Quantity of shares Number of transactions Traded volume in EUR July 2023 03/07/2023 1,545 20 22,726.64 04/07/2023 750 4 10,875.00 750 3 10,882.50 05/07/2023 750 7 10,687.50 1,500 11 21,495.00 06/07/2023 2,250 15 31,822.65 1,500 12 21,330.15 07/07/2023 2,500 15 35,775.00 10/07/2023 1,326 8 19,022.93 1,326 6 19,092.81 11/07/2023 1,500 8 21,540.00 1,500 12 21,714.00 12/07/2023 1,180 13 17,192.36 2,250 21 33,089.85 13/07/2023 820 13 12,191.10 1,520 9 22,800.30 14/07/2023 7 1 107.17 1,500 17 23,175.00 17/07/2023 2,250 24 34,965.90 2,250 24 35,090.10 18/07/2023 754 11 11,792.48 754 7 11,800.10 19/07/2023 2,500 20 39,975.00 20/07/2023 760 6 12,447.96 750 8 12,300.00 21/07/2023 1,226 5 19,929.24 1,726 11 28,158.65 24/07/2023 750 5 12,367.50 750 5 12,375.00 25/07/2023 1,500 7 24,637.50 2,250 11 37,132.43 26/07/2023 1,500 11 24,967.50 1,500 10 25,005.60 27/07/2023 1,855 17 30,944.74 750 8 12,675.00 28/07/2023 1,246 10 20,370.60 1,321 22 21,628.34 31/07/2023 1,367 15 22,357.42 1,038 16 17,076.03 August 2023 01/08/2023 2,633 22 42,380.50 2,000 14 32,363.00 02/08/2023 2,700 20 41,317.56 2,062 9 31,795.42 03/08/2023 2,120 20 32,481.79 2,120 22 32,577.40 04/08/2023 3,150 29 47,896.70 2,950 26 45,171.29 07/08/2023 750 6 11,587.50 750 5 11,625.00 08/08/2023 1,501 15 23,040.20 1,001 7 15,430.31 09/08/2023 1,607 12 24,756.32 1,500 14 23,250.00 10/08/2023 1,000 14 15,476.60 1,750 20 27,175.58 11/08/2023 2,250 22 34,373.25 4 3 62.23 14/08/2023 751 6 11,189.98 809 9 12,079.10 15/08/2023 1,283 19 19,102.33 728 9 10,870.20 16/08/2023 764 14 11,285.35 870 11 12,921.15 17/08/2023 1,659 21 24,106.60 341 7 4,967.18 18/08/2023 9 2 128.60 25 2 360.50 21/08/2023 3,300 24 45,765.06 2,300 16 32,300.51 22/08/2023 1,500 4 20,100.00 1,500 15 20,240.25 23/08/2023 4,000 15 53,907.60 2,642 16 35,845.60 24/08/2023 2,250 22 30,263.85 1,649 21 22,305.20 25/08/2023 2,417 18 31,732.79 2,912 19 38,404.62 28/08/2023 825 2 10,955.26 2,219 24 29,930.32 29/08/2023 1,500 18 20,437.50 1,000 6 13,892.50 30/08/2023 1,500 10 20,565.00 452 3 6,255.68 31/08/2023 250 2 3,412.50 1,500 13 20,640.00 September 2023 01/09/2023 1,500 19 20,310.00 04/09/2023 750 10 10,095.00 750 6 10,200.00 05/09/2023 750 14 10,057.50 06/09/2023 1,500 8 19,755.00 5 1 67.05 07/09/2023 750 5 9,667.50 1,751 19 22,815.71 08/09/2023 751 4 9,763.23 951 5 12,603.70 11/09/2023 750 5 9,802.50 1,500 5 19,965.00 12/09/2023 1,625 12 21,345.03 345 4 4,572.98 13/09/2023 1,500 5 19,590.00 543 3 7,154.73 14/09/2023 1,500 9 19,530.00 15/09/2023 2,500 4 33,382.50 18/09/2023 2,250 11 29,668.50 1,933 9 25,643.95 19/09/2023 750 4 9,660.00 3,250 24 42,885.05 20/09/2023 1,516 8 20,404.75 770 9 10,432.04 21/09/2023 2,250 18 29,814.53 750 5 10,110.00 22/09/2023 1,500 4 19,425.00 1,500 3 19,500.00 25/09/2023 1,501 6 19,453.11 244 2 3,164.78 26/09/2023 751 7 9,537.78 751 3 9,545.36 27/09/2023 885 6 11,171.44 885 5 11,199.32 28/09/2023 1,500 6 18,675.00 29/09/2023 1,927 26 23,773.40 1,700 12 21,140.18 October 2023 02/10/2023 2,084 18 25,405.42 1,000 8 12,300.00 03/10/2023 1,500 9 17,700.00 04/10/2023 1,000 9 11,561.50 1,500 13 17,368.95 05/10/2023 1,107 2 12,780.20 750 3 8,700.00 06/10/2023 1,500 13 17,535.00 1,500 6 17,655.00 09/10/2023 3,500 17 40,412.40 3,500 12 40,504.10 10/10/2023 2,250 6 26,145.00 2,250 6 26,370.00 11/10/2023 2,250 5 26,257.50 2,250 6 26,399.93 12/10/2023 2,375 12 27,578.74 2,375 14 27,703.19 13/10/2023 2,525 13 28,859.24 1,025 5 11,815.28 16/10/2023 1,340 15 15,086.39 2,090 9 23,669.25 17/10/2023 1,601 20 18,123.96 1 1 11.40 18/10/2023 1,791 7 19,779.80 1,550 6 17,242.82 19/10/2023 2,250 10 24,360.08 1,500 4 16,297.50 20/10/2023 2,384 15 25,001.72 2,384 12 25,076.58 23/10/2023 3,501 32 36,735.68 4,251 26 44,733.00 24/10/2023 5,498 41 58,155.00 5,031 16 53,557.72 25/10/2023 3,750 16 39,337.50 200 2 2,110.00 26/10/2023 957 7 9,729.40 3,010 9 31,107.30 27/10/2023 2,250 6 24,142.50 2,809 13 30,297.51 30/10/2023 1,174 5 12,901.28 1,500 10 16,537.50 31/10/2023 862 3 9,573.80 1,500 5 16,725.00 November 2023 01/11/2023 2,124 6 23,798.82 1,500 5 16,860.00 02/11/2023 750 1 8,475.00 4,250 12 48,947.50 03/11/2023 2,251 14 26,727.01 2,250 5 26,823.02 06/11/2023 4,250 40 50,095.06 810 4 9,771.90 07/11/2023 1,501 8 17,239.00 2,448 19 28,280.19 08/11/2023 6,500 39 71,975.00 09/11/2023 2,856 45 31,295.74 5,500 27 60,757.50 10/11/2023 5,500 22 60,842.78 5,500 23 61,085.00 13/11/2023 2,500 10 28,022.50 2,500 14 28,062.50 14/11/2023 4,497 24 50,734.58 5,500 31 62,170.00 15/11/2023 2,800 13 32,737.02 2,756 8 32,354.54 16/11/2023 4,250 19 48,797.50 695 7 8,061.84 17/11/2023 2,509 19 28,683.39 4,400 23 50,936.01 20/11/2023 1,500 5 17,655.00 750 4 8,851.10 21/11/2023 2,250 5 26,220.00 2,250 7 26,276.04 22/11/2023 1,500 6 17,482.50 1,500 5 17,542.50 23/11/2023 2,250 14 26,077.50 24/11/2023 1,500 11 17,040.00 2,250 13 25,747.50 27/11/2023 938 9 10,930.72 1,743 17 20,428.29 28/11/2023 2,250 17 26,540.48 2,250 10 26,572.50 29/11/2023 4,750 31 56,161.59 5,750 23 68,396.00 30/11/2023 1,800 9 21,594.30 1,080 10 13,021.75 December 2023 01/12/2023 2,111 22 25,426.83 2,940 21 35,573.09 04/12/2023 4,000 38 49,489.70 4,000 20 49,690.81 05/12/2023 3,500 13 42,797.50 3,500 21 42,940.00 06/12/2023 890 8 11,036.00 3,250 12 40,725.00 07/12/2023 3,250 12 40,107.50 750 3 9,270.00 08/12/2023 5,250 22 64,665.00 2,773 19 34,509.94 11/12/2023 2,250 11 27,232.50 134 3 1,634.87 12/12/2023 4,500 22 51,897.50 13/12/2023 2,250 11 24,289.10 2,250 6 24,375.00 14/12/2023 1,500 5 16,990.00 6,750 31 76,610.00 15/12/2023 2,750 14 33,101.60 18/12/2023 3,500 16 42,470.10 1,760 11 21,470.84 19/12/2023 1,750 7 21,022.80 4,500 19 54,797.50 20/12/2023 843 10 10,613.37 5,500 31 70,400.00 21/12/2023 2,250 5 29,454.16 2,250 11 29,625.00 22/12/2023 61 2 812.56 751 4 10,123.36 27/12/2023 250 1 3,375.00 750 8 10,260.00 28/12/2023 950 6 12,885.00 950 18 12,920.00 2nd-HALF 2023 236,091 1,569 2,969,503 227,113 1,377 2,882,628

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris

(Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

