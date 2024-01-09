Regulatory News:
In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority's decision N°2021-01 of 22 June 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice, Antin (Paris:ANTIN) informs the public of the following:
- Available resources on 31 December 2023: 78,900 Antin shares and €392,164
- Number of transactions on buy side in the second half of 2023: 1,569
- Number of transactions on sell side in the second half of 2023: 1,377
- Traded volume on buy side in the second half of 2023: 236,091shares for €2,969,503
- Traded volume on sell side in the second half of 2023: 227,113 shares for €2,882,628
As a reminder, at the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with BNP Paribas (25 March 2022), the available resources were 0 Antin shares and €2,000,000.
TRANSACTIONS DETAILS
Date
Buy side
Sell side
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
Quantity of shares
Number of transactions
Traded volume in EUR
July 2023
03/07/2023
1,545
20
22,726.64
04/07/2023
750
4
10,875.00
750
3
10,882.50
05/07/2023
750
7
10,687.50
1,500
11
21,495.00
06/07/2023
2,250
15
31,822.65
1,500
12
21,330.15
07/07/2023
2,500
15
35,775.00
10/07/2023
1,326
8
19,022.93
1,326
6
19,092.81
11/07/2023
1,500
8
21,540.00
1,500
12
21,714.00
12/07/2023
1,180
13
17,192.36
2,250
21
33,089.85
13/07/2023
820
13
12,191.10
1,520
9
22,800.30
14/07/2023
7
1
107.17
1,500
17
23,175.00
17/07/2023
2,250
24
34,965.90
2,250
24
35,090.10
18/07/2023
754
11
11,792.48
754
7
11,800.10
19/07/2023
2,500
20
39,975.00
20/07/2023
760
6
12,447.96
750
8
12,300.00
21/07/2023
1,226
5
19,929.24
1,726
11
28,158.65
24/07/2023
750
5
12,367.50
750
5
12,375.00
25/07/2023
1,500
7
24,637.50
2,250
11
37,132.43
26/07/2023
1,500
11
24,967.50
1,500
10
25,005.60
27/07/2023
1,855
17
30,944.74
750
8
12,675.00
28/07/2023
1,246
10
20,370.60
1,321
22
21,628.34
31/07/2023
1,367
15
22,357.42
1,038
16
17,076.03
August 2023
01/08/2023
2,633
22
42,380.50
2,000
14
32,363.00
02/08/2023
2,700
20
41,317.56
2,062
9
31,795.42
03/08/2023
2,120
20
32,481.79
2,120
22
32,577.40
04/08/2023
3,150
29
47,896.70
2,950
26
45,171.29
07/08/2023
750
6
11,587.50
750
5
11,625.00
08/08/2023
1,501
15
23,040.20
1,001
7
15,430.31
09/08/2023
1,607
12
24,756.32
1,500
14
23,250.00
10/08/2023
1,000
14
15,476.60
1,750
20
27,175.58
11/08/2023
2,250
22
34,373.25
4
3
62.23
14/08/2023
751
6
11,189.98
809
9
12,079.10
15/08/2023
1,283
19
19,102.33
728
9
10,870.20
16/08/2023
764
14
11,285.35
870
11
12,921.15
17/08/2023
1,659
21
24,106.60
341
7
4,967.18
18/08/2023
9
2
128.60
25
2
360.50
21/08/2023
3,300
24
45,765.06
2,300
16
32,300.51
22/08/2023
1,500
4
20,100.00
1,500
15
20,240.25
23/08/2023
4,000
15
53,907.60
2,642
16
35,845.60
24/08/2023
2,250
22
30,263.85
1,649
21
22,305.20
25/08/2023
2,417
18
31,732.79
2,912
19
38,404.62
28/08/2023
825
2
10,955.26
2,219
24
29,930.32
29/08/2023
1,500
18
20,437.50
1,000
6
13,892.50
30/08/2023
1,500
10
20,565.00
452
3
6,255.68
31/08/2023
250
2
3,412.50
1,500
13
20,640.00
September 2023
01/09/2023
1,500
19
20,310.00
04/09/2023
750
10
10,095.00
750
6
10,200.00
05/09/2023
750
14
10,057.50
06/09/2023
1,500
8
19,755.00
5
1
67.05
07/09/2023
750
5
9,667.50
1,751
19
22,815.71
08/09/2023
751
4
9,763.23
951
5
12,603.70
11/09/2023
750
5
9,802.50
1,500
5
19,965.00
12/09/2023
1,625
12
21,345.03
345
4
4,572.98
13/09/2023
1,500
5
19,590.00
543
3
7,154.73
14/09/2023
1,500
9
19,530.00
15/09/2023
2,500
4
33,382.50
18/09/2023
2,250
11
29,668.50
1,933
9
25,643.95
19/09/2023
750
4
9,660.00
3,250
24
42,885.05
20/09/2023
1,516
8
20,404.75
770
9
10,432.04
21/09/2023
2,250
18
29,814.53
750
5
10,110.00
22/09/2023
1,500
4
19,425.00
1,500
3
19,500.00
25/09/2023
1,501
6
19,453.11
244
2
3,164.78
26/09/2023
751
7
9,537.78
751
3
9,545.36
27/09/2023
885
6
11,171.44
885
5
11,199.32
28/09/2023
1,500
6
18,675.00
29/09/2023
1,927
26
23,773.40
1,700
12
21,140.18
October 2023
02/10/2023
2,084
18
25,405.42
1,000
8
12,300.00
03/10/2023
1,500
9
17,700.00
04/10/2023
1,000
9
11,561.50
1,500
13
17,368.95
05/10/2023
1,107
2
12,780.20
750
3
8,700.00
06/10/2023
1,500
13
17,535.00
1,500
6
17,655.00
09/10/2023
3,500
17
40,412.40
3,500
12
40,504.10
10/10/2023
2,250
6
26,145.00
2,250
6
26,370.00
11/10/2023
2,250
5
26,257.50
2,250
6
26,399.93
12/10/2023
2,375
12
27,578.74
2,375
14
27,703.19
13/10/2023
2,525
13
28,859.24
1,025
5
11,815.28
16/10/2023
1,340
15
15,086.39
2,090
9
23,669.25
17/10/2023
1,601
20
18,123.96
1
1
11.40
18/10/2023
1,791
7
19,779.80
1,550
6
17,242.82
19/10/2023
2,250
10
24,360.08
1,500
4
16,297.50
20/10/2023
2,384
15
25,001.72
2,384
12
25,076.58
23/10/2023
3,501
32
36,735.68
4,251
26
44,733.00
24/10/2023
5,498
41
58,155.00
5,031
16
53,557.72
25/10/2023
3,750
16
39,337.50
200
2
2,110.00
26/10/2023
957
7
9,729.40
3,010
9
31,107.30
27/10/2023
2,250
6
24,142.50
2,809
13
30,297.51
30/10/2023
1,174
5
12,901.28
1,500
10
16,537.50
31/10/2023
862
3
9,573.80
1,500
5
16,725.00
November 2023
01/11/2023
2,124
6
23,798.82
1,500
5
16,860.00
02/11/2023
750
1
8,475.00
4,250
12
48,947.50
03/11/2023
2,251
14
26,727.01
2,250
5
26,823.02
06/11/2023
4,250
40
50,095.06
810
4
9,771.90
07/11/2023
1,501
8
17,239.00
2,448
19
28,280.19
08/11/2023
6,500
39
71,975.00
09/11/2023
2,856
45
31,295.74
5,500
27
60,757.50
10/11/2023
5,500
22
60,842.78
5,500
23
61,085.00
13/11/2023
2,500
10
28,022.50
2,500
14
28,062.50
14/11/2023
4,497
24
50,734.58
5,500
31
62,170.00
15/11/2023
2,800
13
32,737.02
2,756
8
32,354.54
16/11/2023
4,250
19
48,797.50
695
7
8,061.84
17/11/2023
2,509
19
28,683.39
4,400
23
50,936.01
20/11/2023
1,500
5
17,655.00
750
4
8,851.10
21/11/2023
2,250
5
26,220.00
2,250
7
26,276.04
22/11/2023
1,500
6
17,482.50
1,500
5
17,542.50
23/11/2023
2,250
14
26,077.50
24/11/2023
1,500
11
17,040.00
2,250
13
25,747.50
27/11/2023
938
9
10,930.72
1,743
17
20,428.29
28/11/2023
2,250
17
26,540.48
2,250
10
26,572.50
29/11/2023
4,750
31
56,161.59
5,750
23
68,396.00
30/11/2023
1,800
9
21,594.30
1,080
10
13,021.75
December 2023
01/12/2023
2,111
22
25,426.83
2,940
21
35,573.09
04/12/2023
4,000
38
49,489.70
4,000
20
49,690.81
05/12/2023
3,500
13
42,797.50
3,500
21
42,940.00
06/12/2023
890
8
11,036.00
3,250
12
40,725.00
07/12/2023
3,250
12
40,107.50
750
3
9,270.00
08/12/2023
5,250
22
64,665.00
2,773
19
34,509.94
11/12/2023
2,250
11
27,232.50
134
3
1,634.87
12/12/2023
4,500
22
51,897.50
13/12/2023
2,250
11
24,289.10
2,250
6
24,375.00
14/12/2023
1,500
5
16,990.00
6,750
31
76,610.00
15/12/2023
2,750
14
33,101.60
18/12/2023
3,500
16
42,470.10
1,760
11
21,470.84
19/12/2023
1,750
7
21,022.80
4,500
19
54,797.50
20/12/2023
843
10
10,613.37
5,500
31
70,400.00
21/12/2023
2,250
5
29,454.16
2,250
11
29,625.00
22/12/2023
61
2
812.56
751
4
10,123.36
27/12/2023
250
1
3,375.00
750
8
10,260.00
28/12/2023
950
6
12,885.00
950
18
12,920.00
2nd-HALF 2023
236,091
1,569
2,969,503
227,113
1,377
2,882,628
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €30bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 220 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris
(Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109869499/en/
Contacts:
Media
Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director
Email: media@antin-ip.com
Shareholder Relations
Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations
Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com
Brunswick
Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com
Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57
Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0)6 40 87 08 14