Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:

36 489 shares

€404 267

As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

91 782 shares

€329 518

From July 1st, 2023 to December 31st 2023, the following transactions were executed:

1 879 purchase transactions

1 989 sale transactions

During that period, the volumes traded were:

1 176 970 shares and €2 579 520 on purchase

1 301 420 shares and €2 861 942 on sale

This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com

(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)

