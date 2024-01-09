Regulatory News:
Pursuant to the liquidity contract granted by ELIOR GROUP (Paris:ELIOR) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2023:
- 36 489 shares
- €404 267
As a reminder, when the contract was established, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 91 782 shares
- €329 518
From July 1st, 2023 to December 31st 2023, the following transactions were executed:
- 1 879 purchase transactions
- 1 989 sale transactions
During that period, the volumes traded were:
- 1 176 970 shares and €2 579 520 on purchase
- 1 301 420 shares and €2 861 942 on sale
This statement is available on the website of Elior Group: www.eliorgroup.com
(investors/regulated information/regulated information/information relating to the liquidity contract)
ELIOR GROUP
Société anonyme
Head office: 9-11 allée de l'Arche, Paris La Défense Cedex (92032)
408 168 003 R.C.S. Nanterre
Listing Market: Euronext Paris
Eurolist segment B
ISIN code: FR0011950732
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109484732/en/
Contacts:
ELIOR GROUP