Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Rule 2.12 Announcement

DJ Rule 2.12 Announcement

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) Rule 2.12 Announcement 09-Jan-2024 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. 9 January 2024 Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("the "Company" or "I-RES") Rule 2.12 Announcement In accordance with Rule 2.12 of the Irish Takeover Rules, the Company confirms that as at the close of business on 8 January 2024 its issued share capital consisted of 529,578,946 ordinary shares of EUR0.10 each ("Ordinary Shares"). At that date, the Company held no Ordinary Shares in treasury. The Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the main market of Euronext Dublin under the International Securities Identification Number IE00BJ34P519. The Company confirms that as at 8 January 2024, there were outstanding options to subscribe for up to 4,596,499 Ordinary Shares at exercise prices between EUR1.489 and EUR1.72 per share. END For further information please contact: For Investor Relations: Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Luke Ferriter, Investor Relations, investors@iresreit.ie Tel: +353 (0) 1 563 4000 Margaret Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +353 (0) 1 557 0974 For Media Queries: Padraig McKeon, I-RES PR and Communications Tel: + 353 (0) 87 2312632 Jonathan Neilan, FTI Consulting ires@fticonsulting.com Tel: +353 (0) 86 231 4135 About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc Irish Residential Properties REIT plc ("I-RES") is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. The Group owns 3,734 apartments and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.iresreit.ie. Important notices This announcement is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, whether pursuant to this announcement or otherwise. The release, distribution or publication of this announcement in jurisdictions outside Ireland may be restricted by laws of the relevant jurisdictions and therefore persons into whose possession this announcement comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities law of any such jurisdiction. Responsibility Statement The directors of I-RES accept responsibility for the information contained in this announcement. To the best of the knowledge and belief of the directors (who have taken all reasonable care to ensure that such is the case), the information contained in this announcement is in accordance with the facts and does not omit anything likely to affect the import of such information. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BJ34P519 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRES LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 296446 EQS News ID: 1811403 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1811403&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2024 12:15 ET (17:15 GMT)