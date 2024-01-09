DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Jan-2024 / 17:22 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 09/01/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 10,176 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 672.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 668.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 671.6230

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,082,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 3,466,388 'A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,615,951. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

9 January 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 9 January 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 671.6230 10,176

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 12 668.00 09:54:47 00068372167TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 10:11:10 00068372821TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 10:19:19 00068373014TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 10:31:57 00068373345TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 10:40:41 00068373657TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 10:49:21 00068373827TRLO0 XLON 12 668.00 10:55:08 00068374026TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 11:02:10 00068374189TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 11:47:09 00068375231TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 12:08:01 00068375972TRLO0 XLON 12 668.00 12:08:01 00068375973TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 12:40:59 00068376631TRLO0 XLON 1 670.00 13:53:47 00068378870TRLO0 XLON 12 670.00 13:53:47 00068378871TRLO0 XLON 145 670.00 14:08:49 00068379379TRLO0 XLON 12 670.00 14:08:49 00068379380TRLO0 XLON 15 670.00 14:09:59 00068379424TRLO0 XLON 1226 670.00 14:21:02 00068379710TRLO0 XLON 48 670.00 14:21:02 00068379711TRLO0 XLON 2 670.00 14:21:02 00068379712TRLO0 XLON 1 670.00 15:15:44 00068382685TRLO0 XLON 1 670.00 15:28:10 00068383391TRLO0 XLON 1 670.00 15:45:47 00068384271TRLO0 XLON 12 670.00 15:45:47 00068384272TRLO0 XLON 3479 672.00 15:53:38 00068384630TRLO0 XLON 528 672.00 15:57:08 00068384830TRLO0 XLON 224 672.00 15:57:08 00068384831TRLO0 XLON 1521 672.00 15:57:08 00068384832TRLO0 XLON 2727 672.00 15:57:24 00068384847TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:28:05 00068386994TRLO0 XLON 1 668.00 16:29:20 00068387063TRLO0 XLON 31 668.00 16:29:52 00068387129TRLO0 XLON 43 668.00 16:29:52 00068387130TRLO0 XLON 46 668.00 16:29:52 00068387131TRLO0 XLON 54 668.00 16:35:12 00068387264TRLO0 XLON

