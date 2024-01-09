The "Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into SEB's digital strategies, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) provides corporate and institutional banking as well as retail and SME banking. The corporate and institutional banking segment offers life insurance, pensions, shipping and real estate financing, transaction services, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, venture capital, and investor services.

The retail and SME banking segment includes savings, lending, digital services, exchange and finance, overseas services, and wealth management. The bank serves individuals, SMEs, and institutional and corporate clients through a network of branch offices, ATMs, and online portals primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions.

Scope

SEB is focusing on connectivity, automation, and analytics to enhance the customer experience, increase speed and robustness, reduce risks, and save time. The bank is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and cloud technology to enhance its operational efficiencies.

SEB is collaborating with various third-party providers and offering other institutions' products through its own channels and platforms. SEB is embracing open banking through its developer portal, offering APIs to external developers.

SEB is focused on developing its digital channels in order to improve the customer experience. It has enabled customers to buy and sell mutual funds via its mobile app. The bank also offers SEB Singular (which provides digital investment banking advisory services) and SEBx (which offers real-time cloud-based solutions for businesses). These efforts have resulted in an increase in digital services, with mobile accounting for more than 80% of customer interactions within the Corporate Private Customers division as of the end of 2020.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into SEB's tech operations.

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and acquisition strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: SEB Venture Capital

Investment

Partnership and Investment Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

SparkBeyond

Nokia

Nordigen

R3

Nasdaq

Ripple

Google Cloud

Thought Machine

CGI

Danske Bank

DNB

Handelsbanken

Nordea

OP Financial Group

Swedbank

EveryPay

TreasurUp

Insurely

Wartsila

Briox

Itiviti

DTCC

PE Accounting

Fidesmo

SunTec Business Solutions

Fujitsu

Nvision

Lysa

roaring.io

Combient Mix

Now Interact

Qapital

Coinify

Tink

Apica

Cardlay

Leasify

Capcito

iZettle

Contour

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o7ony0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240109216369/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900