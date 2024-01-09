The "Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides insight into SEB's digital strategies, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, its estimated ICT budget, and its major ICT contracts.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB) provides corporate and institutional banking as well as retail and SME banking. The corporate and institutional banking segment offers life insurance, pensions, shipping and real estate financing, transaction services, capital markets, investment banking, asset management, venture capital, and investor services.
The retail and SME banking segment includes savings, lending, digital services, exchange and finance, overseas services, and wealth management. The bank serves individuals, SMEs, and institutional and corporate clients through a network of branch offices, ATMs, and online portals primarily in the Nordic and Baltic regions.
Scope
- SEB is focusing on connectivity, automation, and analytics to enhance the customer experience, increase speed and robustness, reduce risks, and save time. The bank is using artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data analytics, and cloud technology to enhance its operational efficiencies.
- SEB is collaborating with various third-party providers and offering other institutions' products through its own channels and platforms. SEB is embracing open banking through its developer portal, offering APIs to external developers.
- SEB is focused on developing its digital channels in order to improve the customer experience. It has enabled customers to buy and sell mutual funds via its mobile app. The bank also offers SEB Singular (which provides digital investment banking advisory services) and SEBx (which offers real-time cloud-based solutions for businesses). These efforts have resulted in an increase in digital services, with mobile accounting for more than 80% of customer interactions within the Corporate Private Customers division as of the end of 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
- Overview
- Digital Transformation Strategy
- Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs
- Technology Focus
- Technology Initiatives
- Venture Arm: SEB Venture Capital
- Investment
- Partnership and Investment Network Map
- ICT Budget and Contracts
- Key Executives
