Lighthouse Ltd: Lighthouse Wins Four 2024 HotelTechAwards, Reinforcing Leadership in Hospitality Technology

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight), the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry, today announces that for the fourth consecutive year it has been recognized as the industry leader in the following categories:





Lighthouse: Hotel Tech Report Award Winner

Best Rate Shopping & Market Intelligence Best Hotel Rate Parity Best Business Intelligence Overall - Top 10 People's Choice (#4)

This unprecedented success underlines Lighthouse's dedication to innovation, data quality, and unparalleled customer service. The company's consistent performance in these categories is a testament to its commitment to empowering over 65,000 hoteliers with cutting-edge solutions and insights.

In 2023, the company underwent a significant rebranding, transitioning from OTA Insight to Lighthouse. The rebrand unified various products and acquisitions under a seamless unified commercial platform. The rebranding also introduced new features, including advanced business intelligence tools, insights into the short-term rental market, as well as a revamped user experience.

"We are immensely proud to receive these Hotel Tech Report Awards for the fourth time," said Sean Fitzpatrick, CEO of Lighthouse. "Our consistent performance over the years is a clear indication of our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer success. These awards are not just wins for the Lighthouse team, but for all our customers, who inspire us to push the boundaries of what's possible in hotel technology."

The Hotel Tech Report Awards are renowned for recognizing outstanding technology providers in the global hotel industry. Each year over 2.5 million hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions. The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and key proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"Some hotel tech companies have mastered working with smaller properties while others have been outstanding partners for large enterprise and corporate hospitality," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report. "Lighthouse is a rare breed of company truly in a league of its own with thousands of hoteliers raving about the product on our platform from across the globe and even more impressively from small independents all the way to large corporate chains. Lighthouse masterfully delivers a rapid pace of innovation while maintaining top tier customer support levels all packaged in an easy to use and easy to understand user interface."

About Lighthouse

Lighthouse (formerly OTA Insight) is the leading commercial platform for the travel & hospitality industry. We transform complexity into confidence by providing actionable market insights, business intelligence, and pricing tools that maximize revenue growth. We continually innovate to deliver the best platform for hospitality professionals to price more effectively, measure performance more efficiently, and understand the market in new ways.

Trusted by over 65,000 hotels in 185 countries, Lighthouse is the only solution that provides real-time hotel and short-term rental data in a single platform. We strive to deliver the best possible experience with unmatched customer service. We consider our clients as true partners-their success is our success.

About Hotel Tech Report

HotelTechReport.com is the hotel industry's leading online research platform for technology buying advice and insights. Each month HTR helps more than 250k+ hotel owners and operators from the world's leading hotel companies discover and vet the best digital products to run and grow their hotel businesses.





