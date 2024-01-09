Anzeige
09.01.2024
Albertsons Companies Hosts 2nd Annual Competition for Emerging Specialty and Natural Food, Beverage and Pet Products

Grocer launches application process for innovative, disruptive brands

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / Albertsons Companies launched its 2nd Annual Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad competition. After a successful event last year, the grocer is once again in search of emerging brands representing food, beverage and pet products. Independent specialty and natural food brands between $2 million and $8 million in net retail sales are encouraged to apply for the opportunity to compete live at the Natural Products Expo West in California on March 12. The award ceremony will be held on March 13.

As part of the competition, 50 applicants will be chosen to present their brands to a panel of judges. The products should reflect areas such as functional beverage, hydration, low sugar or carb, high protein, global flavors, healthy snacking, healthy prepared meals and premium pet items. The top three winners will receive prizes valued at more than $300,000 total, including cash and industry services.

Last year, the competition generated more than 900 applicants with 47 selected to present their products to the judges. The three grand prize winners were Like Air Baked Puffcorn, Evive Smoothie Cubes and Dream Pops Plant-Based Ice Cream, and each brand received prizes valued at $170,000 including cash, services and industry recognition. In addition, 10 brands received appointments with Albertsons Cos.' national team and data and consultation packages.

"The inaugural Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad competition was such a fun, engaging and lively way for us to connect with new brands, and we had a tremendous response from entrepreneurs hoping to have their products spotlighted," said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos. "We are so excited to host this event once again. The competition not only opens doors for these emerging brands, but also gives us the opportunity to discover new, innovative products for our customers."

The top brands selected in this year's competition will also be considered for distribution in Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, ACME, Pavilions, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lovers Market, Market Street and Haggen.

Applications for the Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad are being accepted now through Jan. 19. For more information on the competition or to apply, visit launchpad2024.powerappsportals.com.

See original press release here and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Companies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Companies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Companies



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
