AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms user interface and makes human-like interaction possible

New MB.OS architecture underpins powerful 3D graphics and expanded in-car app portfolio

Two revolutionary cooperations for fully immersive entertainment: Together with will.i.am Mercedes-Benz develops MBUX SOUND DRIVE and, collaborating with Audible and Amazon Music cooperation, the company is bringing podcasts and audio books into the vehicle

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz is pushing forward with an exciting range of digital advancements set to transform the customer experience both in-car and beyond. Central to this is a new MBUX Virtual Assistant that uses generative AI and advanced 3D graphics making interactions between the customer and vehicle more natural, intuitive and personalized. Running on the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) developed in-house, the MBUX Virtual Assistant will pave the way for an extraordinary digital experience. This year's CES is also the backdrop for the North American premiere of the Concept CLA Class, which is based on the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA). Further highlights include a new in-car music experience called MBUX SOUND DRIVE, which was developed by Mercedes-AMG in collaboration with American entrepreneur will.i.am1. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is elevating in-car audio storytelling through a new collaboration with Audible and Amazon Music. A camouflaged prototype of the new all-electric G-Class is also making its North American debut at booth #4941 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

"With our MB.OS, world-class collaborations and the latest developments in generative AI, we are transforming the relationship our customers have with their Mercedes-Benz. Our digital advances on show at CES 2024 are proof points on our journey towards the hyper-personalized Mercedes-Benz user experience."

Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management at Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer

MBUX Virtual Assistant delivering a hyper-personalized user experience

The MBUX Virtual Assistant unveiled at CES 2024 is the most human-like interface with a Mercedes-Benz yet. Based on MB.OS, it presents a new face to the customer with natural and empathetic interactions. With its four different emotions, the MBUX Virtual Assistant is in tune with customer needs and uses generative AI and proactive intelligence to make life easy, convenient and comfortable. The power of MB.OS and advanced 3D game-engine graphics is also fully utilized in MBUX Surround Navigation, which seamlessly combines route guidance and assistance. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz is bringing even more productivity and personalization into the car with the ongoing expansion of its app portfolio. These include MBUX Collectibles, Mercedes-Benz's first in-car app to showcase NFTs like the limited-edition Mercedes-Benz NXT Superdackel collection, which pays homage to the activity at last year's CES.

North American premiere Concept CLA Class

The first Mercedes-Benz to showcase MB.OS is the Concept CLA Class which celebrates its North American debut at CES 2024. Designed on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), it redefines an entire class with its innovative electric drive and forward-looking sustainability. The Concept CLA Class is the new hypermiler for the electric age. It is capable of a predicted single-charge range of more than 466 miles (750 km) (WLTP2) and energy consumption of around 12 kWh/100 km (5.2 mi/kWh). This comes from a new in-house developed electric drive unit (MB.EDU), which delivers up to 93-percent efficiency from battery to wheels over long distances. The 800-volt architecture also enables high-power 300+ kW DC charging (including a 50 kW boost), which can deliver up to 248 miles (400 km) of range in 15 minutes. There will be a total of four models based on the MMA a four-door coupe, a shooting brake and two SUVs.

Concept CLA Class PI

From the studio to the streets music in rhythm with the driving style

At CES 2024, Mercedes-Benz is announcing a range of groundbreaking entertainment features via two industry-first partnerships. First, Mercedes-AMG has teamed up with American entrepreneur will.i.am to launch MBUX SOUND DRIVE. This technology will transform the way we listen to music in the car. Using advanced software, it allows music to react to how the car is being driven, turning every trip into a dynamic musical journey.

A new chapter for immersive audio vehicle as a rolling concert hall

For the second collaboration Mercedes-Benz joins forces with Audible and Amazon Music to begin a new chapter of in-car storytelling. By harnessing the power of Dolby Atmos, this partnership will bring spoken-word audio to life. It will put customers at the center of a dynamic, concert-hall sound experience covering audio books, Originals, podcasts and music. On January 9th at CES 2024, podcaster, writer and producer, Dirk Maggs, will open with insights about the art of storytelling. Then, Amazon VP for Audio, Twitch and Games, Steve Boom, and Mercedes-Benz Chief Software Officer, Magnus Östberg, will come together to explain how this partnership will deliver unrivalled in-car entertainment.

Modern thrills and retro classics transforming the car into a gaming hub

Mercedes-Benz is also using the CES stage to announce new platforms and partnerships that will enhance its in-car gaming service. A collaboration with the world's first retro games streaming service, Antstream Arcade, will integrate cloud gaming into the car. Mercedes-Benz also has its own vision for immersive in-car gaming, which is showcased in the current E-Class. A futuristic runner game combines the computing power of MBUX, together with interior vehicle sensors and actuators.

EQS sedan and S-Class now available with DRIVE PILOT and other new features

Mercedes-Benz has reached another milestone by launching DRIVE PILOT the first and only certified system for SAE Level 3 conditionally automated driving in the U.S. that is approved in the states of California and Nevada. Customer deliveries of 2024 EQS sedan and S-Class models equipped with DRIVE PILOT are due to start in early 2024 through participating authorized Mercedes-Benz dealers in California and Nevada. DRIVE PILOT is available on select EQS sedan and S-Class models and can be activated via the U.S. Mercedes me connect store. The EQS sedan is now also available with the new Executive Interior Package that significantly improves comfort in the rear.

