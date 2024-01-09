Anzeige
CNH Industrial: New Holland Construction "Takes the Field" With the Brazil Ladies Cup

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / New Holland Construction, a brand of CNH, "takes the field" with the Brazil Ladies Cup. The tournament took place in December in Santo André (SP), Brazil, with the final in São Paulo (SP), Brazil.

The third edition of the competition - where six major Brazilian football teams and two international teams participated - strengthened the presence of women's football in the country. There were 13 matches with free tickets, broadcasts on closed TV (Sportv), and the final broadcasted all throughout Brazil.

This contribution to inclusion and gender diversity is a continued practice at New Holland Construction. Last year, they launched Juntas para Construir, a movement for the inclusion of women in construction. As a result, two groups of women were trained to operate backhoe loaders, further expanding opportunities for women in the construction market.

"At New Holland Construction, we want to bring to light female participation in traditionally male-dominated segments and encourage gender diversity in all areas of work. Therefore, being able to sponsor an event like the Brazil Ladies Cup and encourage women's football is a great opportunity and is in line with what we believe in", explains the brand's Marketing Manager for Latin America, Mariana Bicalho.

The company's involvement in the Brazil Ladies Cup affirms its commitment to using sport as a tool for social transformation and female inclusion.

"Football contributes a lot to the social transformation and growth of the country, so we make a point of being present and supporting this sport, which is a national passion", concludes Mariana.

This initiative reinforces the brand's connection with sport as an important tool for social transformation and female inclusion

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
