Equity Multiple Inc: EquityMultiple Honored With 2024 'Best Places to Work' Award from Built In??

The real estate investing platform for accredited investors secures a Best Places to Work award for the second consecutive year from tech industry community Built In.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2024 / EquityMultiple, a trailblazer in the real estate investment space, has been recognized in Built In's prominent 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. It is the second consecutive year that the fintech firm has received a Built In award, affirming its position as one of the best workplaces in the United States.?

Specifically, EquityMultiple earned a place on the 50 Best Startups to Work for in New York 2024 list. Thriving in the high-powered New York tech scene, EquityMultiple has shown an unwavering commitment to fostering an employee-centric work environment and company culture.

"This honor not only recognizes our industry competitiveness but, more importantly, our core value of creating a people-first organization," said Charles Clinton, CEO of EquityMultiple. "By creating a flexible, supportive, and fulfilling work environment, we empower our employees to drive innovation in our investment products and provide exceptional care to our customers."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits, remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings. The Built In annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the country.

EquityMultiple offers a variety of benefits, including unlimited PTO, generous parental leave, diverse hiring practices, health benefits, commuter benefits, fitness subsidies, and stipends for home offices. Employees spend, on average, two days per week in the office.?

About EquityMultiple?

EquityMultiple is a commercial real estate investment and technology firm whose mission is to build investor wealth through streamlined access to diverse real estate investment products. To date, EquityMultiple's investors have participated in over $4 billion in commercial real estate transactions through its online investing platform. The firm pairs innovative technology with real estate experience and industry-leading investor services to offer an unparalleled investing experience. For more information, please visit https://www.equitymultiple.com.

Contact Information:

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

SOURCE: EquityMultiple

View the original press release on newswire.com.